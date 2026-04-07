6 Heluva Good! Dip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're planning or hosting a party or simply like keeping a tasty dip or two for snacking on hand at all times, Heluva Good Dips is one of the best store-bought brands available. Each product features rich textures (thanks to the fact that they are made with real milk and cream), bold flavors, and comes in six different recipes. Nice! However, when you're eyeing them at the store, it can be challenging to pick one. I mean, Heluva Good's French Onion is a classic, and the rest of the flavors sound like winners as well. So, should you stick with the tried-and-true favorite or branch out? I have the answers you desire.

I went on a taste-testing adventure and tried all of Heluva Good's Dips, so you never have to wonder how they measure up again. I also went ahead and ranked them from worst to best based on texture, flavor, versatility, accuracy, and mass appeal (I'll explain my ranking criteria more at the end). What I learned is that all of Heluva Good's Dips have redeeming qualities, but some are more flavorful and have more potential for mass appeal than others. Ready to learn how the cards fell? Let's go!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.