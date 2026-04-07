6 Heluva Good! Dip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you're planning or hosting a party or simply like keeping a tasty dip or two for snacking on hand at all times, Heluva Good Dips is one of the best store-bought brands available. Each product features rich textures (thanks to the fact that they are made with real milk and cream), bold flavors, and comes in six different recipes. Nice! However, when you're eyeing them at the store, it can be challenging to pick one. I mean, Heluva Good's French Onion is a classic, and the rest of the flavors sound like winners as well. So, should you stick with the tried-and-true favorite or branch out? I have the answers you desire.
I went on a taste-testing adventure and tried all of Heluva Good's Dips, so you never have to wonder how they measure up again. I also went ahead and ranked them from worst to best based on texture, flavor, versatility, accuracy, and mass appeal (I'll explain my ranking criteria more at the end). What I learned is that all of Heluva Good's Dips have redeeming qualities, but some are more flavorful and have more potential for mass appeal than others. Ready to learn how the cards fell? Let's go!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
6. Bacon Horseradish
Unfortunately for Heluva Good's Bacon Horseradish Dip, it only managed to score a last-place ranking on my list. While not a bad recipe overall, it simply didn't live up to the lofty flavors found in the brand's other drool-worthy options. I guess someone had to take one for the team, and this time, Bacon Horseradish drew the short stick.
As noted, Heluva Good's Bacon Horseradish Dip isn't bad. It boasts a rich, smoky punch, and you sure can pick up on the bacon. However, the horseradish element gets overpowered, fading into the background and only resurfacing for select bites. Horseradish is kind of an acquired taste, so I get why the brand chose not to highlight it so much, but still, more of it would have been a good thing.
Texture wasn't an issue, either. As it turned out, all of Heluva Good's Dips excel in that realm, so no points were deducted for that. Still, the uniqueness of the Bacon Horseradish recipe didn't scream mass appeal to me. After all, your plant-based friends won't be able to indulge. It would still get gobbled up if you brought it to a party, just maybe not as quickly as the five dips yet to come. Moving on...
5. Mike's Hot Honey
There are so many delectable ways to use hot honey, and as an ingredient, it's having a moment in the sun right now. With this in mind, it's no surprise that Heluva Good jumped on the bandwagon with its Mike's Hot Honey Dip. I'm here for it, too. It may not be the most versatile recipe of the bunch, but when you want to branch out from the typical savory dip and opt for something a bit sweeter, it more than fits the bill.
In addition to the namesake ingredient, Heluva Good Mike's Hot Honey Dip features a touch of garlic, paprika, turmeric, and bell pepper, but you know what? I didn't pick up on any of the additional flavors. That's okay, though. What I really wanted to taste was the hot honey, and it more than pulled through on that account. Sweet and a touch spicy at the finish, it was exactly what I anticipated it would be. At first, I didn't think it was all that spicy, probably because the creamy dip itself had a cooling effect on my palate, but the heat snuck up on me, so don't underestimate it.
As a lover of hot honey, I thought I'd like this recipe a bit more than I did. Similar to the dip in last place, it wasn't bad. Not by any means. However, it lacked the mass appeal found in the upcoming flavors. For that reason, fifth place is where it lands.
4. Buttermilk Ranch
Next up is Heluva Good's Buttermilk Ranch Dip, and let me tell you: It did not disappoint. I was a bit skeptical at first, because everyone is so particular about what ranch should and shouldn't taste like, myself included (am I the only one who doesn't like a dill overload?), but the brand knocked it out of the park. It tasted exactly like a classic buttermilk ranch dressing, just in thick and creamy dip form. Yum!
In addition to the ranch flavors we all know and love, Heluva Good's Buttermilk Ranch Dip also provided a touch of garlic on the backend, something I really enjoyed. It was very subtle, though, so if you aren't the biggest fan, don't let that scare you off. Also, we can't be friends. In addition to flavor, this recipe is nothing if not versatile. There are so many foods that pair perfectly with ranch, so its dipping potential is darn near endless. In fact, that's the reason it beat the two lower-ranking recipes.
All that being said, compared to the other options in Heluva Good's lineup, the Buttermilk Ranch wasn't a flavor powerhouse. It's wild if you think about it, too, because it was super tasty. Still, it wasn't nearly as bold as the dips that earned a top-three spot on my list. Yes, it had mass appeal for days, and it won't let you down, but the next three are even yummier.
3. Jalapeño Cheddar
Heluva Good's Jalapeño Cheddar Dip turns up the seasoning and heat in delightful ways, so it easily earned its third-place ranking. Made with bell pepper, garlic, onion, parsley, paprika, turmeric, and, of course, cheddar cheese and jalapeño, it is overflowing with layered flavors. One bite and I knew it would go far in my ranking. Admittedly, I'm a big fan of both spicy peppers and cheese, so this is not too surprising, but still. It is a dip that anyone who can handle a dash of heat will undoubtedly love.
What I liked most about Heluva Good's Jalapeño Cheddar Dip is the near-perfect balance of flavors. It wasn't super spicy — I'd say mildly so at best — and it wasn't so cheesy that you would confuse it for store-bought queso. If it were up to me, it would have a little bit more of both elements, but that's easy to add, and it'll give the dip more of a homemade appearance. Winning! Still, as-is, the ingredients come together expertly. The creamy texture gives it a delicious cooling effect in the mouth as well, so even if you are a bit averse to heat, it'll have you coming back for more.
The only reason Heluva Good's stellar Jalapeño Cheddar Dip recipe didn't earn a higher position on my list is that the two we've yet to discuss are exemplary. Since some people can't handle heat, they also have more mass appeal.
2. French Onion
An oldie but a goodie, Heluva Good's French Onion Dip makes its debut on my list in the number two spot. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't tried it before, and there's a reason for that: It's freaking delicious — like make you want to smack your lips and exclaim for joy delicious. In fact, in a ranking of store-bought French onion dips conducted by a colleague, it took gold, so yeah. It's a crowd-pleaser for sure.
Before I even cracked open my container of Heluva Good French Onion Dip, I could already imagine the taste. That's right, I've had it many times before. Even so, I was eager to ensure it was as amazing as remembered. Of course, it absolutely was. It's a classic for a reason. Rich, creamy, a touch sweet, and packed full of umami onion goodness, it's the stuff French onion dreams are made of. Talk about versatility, too. You can dip just about anything in it, and it'll shine. Veggies, chips, pretzels, whatever, so don't hold back. Bring it to a party, and you may even receive cheers of enthusiasm.
Okay, okay, so Heluva Good's French Onion Dip is legendary for several reasons, the most important of which is its top-notch taste. Still, compared to the recipe that took first place (no spoilers), it lacked complexity. Don't get it twisted, though. The French Onion Dip is layered with flavors, just not nearly as many as the one that ruled them all.
1. Bodacious Onion
The time has finally come to reveal the number one Heluva Good Dip flavor, my dip-loving friend, and the winner is... Bodacious Onion! Hooray! When I first read the name, I thought, "Huh, I wonder if it'll be that much different from the brand's French Onion? That'll be hard to beat," but lo and behold: It was, and it did. Actually, you can just go ahead and think of it like the French Onion Dip with all of the flavors turned up to the max and a bit of help from added spices.
In addition to onion, which there was plenty of, Heluva Good's Bodacious Onion Dip features a mix of horseradish, tomato, parsley, paprika, and turmeric. As a result, it is layered with a savory goodness that simply can't be beat. The first thing I tasted right up front was onion, perfect. That's exactly what you want from a dip named Bodacious Onion. After that, I got a mouthwatering tomato and paprika finish. As a whole, not only is it potently flavorful, but the more you eat, the more complex it becomes. Translation: Every bite left me salivating for more. No joke.
As for versatility and mass appeal, Bodacious Onion isn't lacking in those categories, either. In fact, I struggle to think of a single reason why someone wouldn't love it. Plus, the dipping possibilities are endless. It would also be amazing slathered on a sandwich. Long story short, don't sleep on Heluva Good Bodacious Onion.
Methodology
Ranking Heluva Good Dip flavors was no easy task. Who am I kidding? It was so fun, and I even enlisted a friend to get in on it. Regardless, in order to give each recipe a fair shake, my taste-testing friend and I sampled them all with plain salted potato chips, Kettle Brand Potato Chips, to be exact. We also had tiny little spoonfuls of them as-is to ensure the added salt would not sway the vote.
After the taste test was complete, I ranked each of Heluva Good Dip's recipes based on texture, flavor, versatility, accuracy, and mass appeal. As it turned out, a rich and creamy consistency was achieved in every recipe, so it became a non-issue. Nevertheless, the dips with the boldest, most complex seasonings, the most mass appeal (aka anyone could love them), and the highest versatility for dipping came out on top. Even so, there wasn't a bad dip in the bunch, so you really can't go wrong. Hell yeah, Heluva Good! You nailed your flavor lineup.