Disguise Store-Bought Dip As A Home Recipe With This Simple Secret
The line between home cooking and simply assembling can seem blurry sometimes. You can make a chicken soup from scratch straight from the stock or broth to the bowl, but what if you use the packaged stuff, a rotisserie bird, and even pre-cut carrots, onions, and celery for your mirepoix? It creates quite the existential culinary conundrum. Unless, of course, you simply don't tell anybody either way, which is exactly what you can do when you add a few fresh ingredients to all manner of store-bought dips for your next event. Even a tiny adaptation here or there can make that mass-produced nibble look and taste more homemade.
Anyone who's ever swirled a bit of extra virgin olive oil or squirted tahini over a tub of baba ganoush knows the drill. That little extra touch goes a long way toward making your snack more tailored to your palate, as well as more aesthetically polished. Better yet, spoon those dips, spreads, and tapenades into proper bowls before you incorporate your finishing touches, and the whole presentation becomes suitable for guests. The low-lift freshness is also key. Simple things like sauces and oils, red pepper flakes, or sesame seeds certainly add some appeal, but aromatic alliums, zippy citrus, and vibrant herbs can be even lovelier — and help make it look like you spent all day operating the food processor.
Store-bought dip topping ideas to get your snacking deception started
Hummus is a great candidate for fresh toppings because it's as versatile as it is popular. Grated garlic takes seconds to shred on a rasp (commonly referred to by the name-brand Microplane). Diced, deseeded, and patted-dry tomatoes are also terrific, as are jalapeños and virtually any leafy herbs. A decadent pimento cheese dip likewise gets some nice, crisp texture with bell peppers or radish bits. Spinach dip is also about as ubiquitous as dip gets, and a light shower of lemon zest can brighten it up. Lemon, in general, whether it's the shredded peel, a spritz, or a few carefully arranged wedges, is an easy addition to many smooth, creamy dishes.
Something like store-bought guacamole practically belongs in an upgrade class by itself. A little citrus would be a good start here, too. Lime is the classic choice, but lemon, orange, and grapefruit add different levels of tartness and sweetness. Crumbled cotija, fresh chile peppers in varying heat levels, less-expected botanicals like chopped pineapple, and good, old, divisive cilantro can all perk it right up even more. Grilled or roasted corn kernels also bring little bursts of natural sweetness, and swing the whole conversation back around to whether you actually, sort of, really did kind of cook the dish yourself to begin with. Just go with yes.