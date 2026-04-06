Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that Walmart is one of the most successful companies in the world, and one of the best examples of how expansion and experimentation can help a company thrive. What started as one discount store in Rogers, Arkansas, in 1962 quickly grew to 24 stores by 1967, eventually reaching nearly 11,000 stores worldwide under the Walmart, Sam's Club, and Walmart International divisions by 2026. Not all of its ventures have worked out, but the company has rolled with those punches and successfully navigated an increasingly volatile commercial world. And it continues to evolve, making new changes in 2026.

Walmart is now the largest retail grocer in the U.S. Its stores cover everything from groceries to more traditional department-store products to membership warehouse shopping. But this multi-format model is so different from what the original stores were like that the Walmart of old seems like a completely different company. Its relationship with food saw some of the biggest innovations. Some of those are obviously due to new technology, but the Walmart of the 20th century really was worlds apart back in the day. The store that your Baby Boomer, Silent Generation, and even Gen X friends and family shopped at would seem wanting compared to what you see when you walk through those doors now, especially in these six ways.