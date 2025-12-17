6 Big Changes Coming To Walmart In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As 2026 barrels toward us, we're making resolutions to improve ourselves, and Walmart is no different. The company is starting off the year with a change in leadership at the very top. Doug McMillon, CEO and President of Walmart Inc., is retiring on January 31, 2026, after nearly 12 years in the job and more than 40 years with the company, although he's staying on in an advisory capacity for another 12 months. McMillon is being replaced by John Furner, who, like McMillon, started with Walmart as an hourly employee. Furner worked his way up to become President and CEO of Walmart U.S. in 2019, so it's safe to say he knows what he's getting into.

This leadership move marks a new era for Walmart, one in which it's doubling down on the use of technology and AI, from the warehouse all the way to the checkout counter. It's not throwing down the gauntlet to Amazon just yet, but the company is signaling its commitment to leveling up its tech with another major move. In December 2025, it transitioned its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, the largest company ever to do so. The Nasdaq is the more tech-focused exchange, so Walmart's shift is sending a very public message about the direction it's taking going forward. Speaking with CNBC, McMillon stated, "Walmart's changed a lot, and we're trying to make sure everybody knows it." So what changes will we actually see from the company in the year ahead?