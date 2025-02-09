5 Hydrating Foods You Should Be Eating

We turn to food for fullness, satisfaction, and comfort. Rarely do we consider the molecular makeup of our favorite foods and how a meal or snack can be more than just a satiating, crave-curbing experience. Many foods, despite their structure, crunch, and solidity, are composed primarily of thirst-quenching water.

Although a tall glass of refreshing water is the most efficient way to hydrate, eating hydrating food replenishes the body's water supply and supports essential functions like digestion, temperature regulation, and nutrient absorption. In a fast-paced world, it's easy to forget to drink the daily recommended amount of water, which is about 104 ounces for men and 72 ounces for women. When you make the right supermarket selections and integrate them into your diet, you can get 20% of your daily water intake from hydrating foods. Whether you have a hard time enjoying h2O, can't seem to find the time for it, or just want to boost your overall hydration, supplementing your diet with water-bursting foods makes staying hydrated feel effortless. Plus, most hydrating foods are also superfoods teeming with fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals — a double win!