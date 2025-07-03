Organic Vs Non-Organic Produce: How Much Difference Does It Really Make?
If you've wondered what the actual difference between organic and conventional produce is, you're likely not alone. With all the various labels in your grocery store's produce section, it can get confusing. The big difference is that for produce to be labeled as organic, farmers have to meet a whole range of USDA guidelines; chief among these is growing food in soil that has been free from synthetic pesticides or herbicides for at least three years. Organic farmers can't use genetic engineering or radiation, both of which conventional growers can use to create desirable plant mutations, among other potentially useful adaptations.
All of these stipulations are what largely account for the higher cost of organic produce. However, you may be surprised to learn that since 2015, the price of conventional and organic fruits and vegetables has actually shrunk. As of 2022, the price of many conventional fruits and veggies has gone up at a faster rate than their organic counterparts due to inflation, including spinach, apples, and strawberries, according to the USDA.
Cost differences and organic farming practices
A real-world comparison at Walmart, which offers a variety of private and generic grocery items, can give us a better understanding of the actual price differences between organic and conventional produce. For instance, at the time of this writing, the store's Marketside private label conventional baby spinach is about $0.33 an ounce, while its organic version is $0.32 an ounce, a one-cent price difference. Similarly, conventional bagged Granny Smith apples are $1.57 a pound, compared with the organic version, which comes in at $2.46 a pound, a difference of 89 cents. As you can see, the price difference typically depends on the type of fruit or vegetable.
We chose these two examples because spinach and apples are some of the most heavily pesticide-laden types of produce around. Organic versions don't use synthetic herbicides, and while there is an ongoing debate about whether pesticide residue on produce can pose a risk to human health, there are other potential positives of choosing organic. A 2018 French study found connection between eating organic food and a reduced risk of certain kinds of cancers, although that may be related to other healthy choices (via the New York Times). Organic farming offers other positive benefits that include helping to protect important pollinators like bees, maintaining biodiversity, and protecting the health of farm workers who would otherwise be exposed to high levels of pesticides.
How to avoid pesticides while spending less
If you want to avoid as much pesticide residue as possible without spending more money, the Environmental Working Group puts out a list of the conventional produce that typically has the highest amount of pesticide residue (the Dirty Dozen) and the lowest amounts (the Clean 15). This can help you decide when to choose organic versus conventional items while shopping. Besides apples and spinach, potatoes, blueberries, and pears are all high in pesticide residue, meaning you might want to go with the organically grown ones. On the other hand, conventionally grown pineapples, bananas, asparagus, and avocados tend to have very few pesticides, so you could skip the higher-priced organic versions.
There are other ways to save money on produce, as well. Buy fruits and vegetables that are local and in season, as they tend to be cheaper than at other times of the year when the produce has to be shipped from another country or grown in artificial settings. In both cases, the higher costs of production are often felt by the consumer. In the end, whether you buy organic or conventional produce, upping the amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet is the key to improving your health, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research.