Organic Vs Non-Organic Produce: How Much Difference Does It Really Make?

If you've wondered what the actual difference between organic and conventional produce is, you're likely not alone. With all the various labels in your grocery store's produce section, it can get confusing. The big difference is that for produce to be labeled as organic, farmers have to meet a whole range of USDA guidelines; chief among these is growing food in soil that has been free from synthetic pesticides or herbicides for at least three years. Organic farmers can't use genetic engineering or radiation, both of which conventional growers can use to create desirable plant mutations, among other potentially useful adaptations.

All of these stipulations are what largely account for the higher cost of organic produce. However, you may be surprised to learn that since 2015, the price of conventional and organic fruits and vegetables has actually shrunk. As of 2022, the price of many conventional fruits and veggies has gone up at a faster rate than their organic counterparts due to inflation, including spinach, apples, and strawberries, according to the USDA.