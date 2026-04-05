9 Protein Pasta Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

For a long time, my only knowledge of protein came from my most fitness-focused friends, who insisted on keeping a large jug of the powdered supplement in their pantries at all times. These days, protein powder looks a lot different, showing up in recipes and as add-ins to your morning coffee. Though there is such a thing as too much protein, the truth is that it's hard to really consume that much protein in a day — and if you are able to get even half, you're probably eating pretty well. Like anything, eating protein from organic sources like meats or high-protein vegetables is always better than processed foods, but it can still be challenging to incorporate enough high-quality sources to hit your goals, especially if you follow a plant-based diet.

For plant-based diets, those on keto, or high-performance athletes who may need additional sources of protein, protein pasta serves as a creative way to satisfy a high protein requirement without needing to add powders, pills, or bars that can be high in added sugars or calories. Better, these pastas often contain vegetables and legumes that add fiber to your diet, necessary for balancing the digestive system. Because not all pastas are created equal, I collected the 9 most popular protein pasta brands and sampled each, comparing for texture, taste, and nutrition. Some are nearly identical to regular wheat pastas, while others couldn't be more different — so to guide you to which ones are worth buying, I ranked them from worst to best.