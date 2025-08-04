The Best Ways To Shop At Whole Foods If You're On A Budget

When you think of Whole Foods, the first word that pops into your head might be: expensive. Nicknamed "whole paycheck," the store has long carried a reputation for high prices. Despite its high price (and share of controversies), though, many customers remain loyal, and for good reason. Alongside its pricey reputation, Whole Foods is also known for its high-quality, sustainable, specialty selection. Whole Foods is unique in that it upholds its store offerings to a specific standard. The grocery chain prides itself on strict ingredient standards (including no artificial coloring), ethically sourced meats and seafood, and a curated selection of specialty items you won't find elsewhere.

Since being acquired by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has made a concerted effort to shed its pricey image by gradually lowering prices and offering more deals, especially for Prime members. With the right approach, shopping at Whole Foods on a budget is not only possible but can also be surprisingly rewarding. To help you make the most of it, we put together a list of the 9 best ways to shop at Whole Foods if you're on a budget.