Yes, You Can Have Too Much Protein. Here's What Happens When You Do

In today's health-conscious circles, protein-heavy diets are all the rage, and food companies are taking notice. Whether you're looking for the best high-protein yogurt at the grocery store or a proteinaceous fast food breakfast, you have an endless amount of options. Our obsession with protein makes a lot of sense; it makes us feel full for longer and helps increase muscle mass, among other benefits. But is it possible to have too much of a good thing?

According to registered dietitian Angel Luk, it is. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Luk about the risks of consuming too much of this essential macronutrient. Generally, scientists recommend that the average person's daily protein consumption comes out to roughly 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, or 10% of their daily calories. But some people, like bodybuilders, may consume much more than that on a regular basis. The problem is that our bodies can only process so much protein, and after that, it will adversely affect weight gain.

"When someone eats more protein than their body needs, the extra amount is used for energy or gets stored as fat," Luk said. "Ultimately, excessive protein, carbohydrates, and fat lead to an accumulation of fat, because it's the ultimate long-term energy storage option for humans." Beyond weight gain, there are increased risks when protein consumption is way out of balance with other macronutrients.