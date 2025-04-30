How To Turn Your Morning Coffee Into A High-Protein Powerhouse

Whether it's regarding the flavor profile, like boosting the flavor of espresso, or adding some extra nutritional value, it's common for the everyday coffee drinker to make the most out of their cup of joe. Indeed, there's a way to do both by mixing in collagen, beef gelatin, and protein powder into that next morning cup. Each has its benefits, and while protein may be a major player here, it's not the only reason to consider these additions. Protein powder would be a way to pack some muscle fuel with the jolt of caffeine, along with introducing new flavor dimensions. However, collagen and beef gelatin could do the same while assisting with other bodily functions, though these don't affect the flavor as much. Certainly, the body can produce each of these additions on its own, but sometimes it needs a way to supplement them when one's diet is deficient.

The most beneficial of them may be beef gelatin. It's a bump of about 9 grams per tablespoon of pure protein (which means its protein level is considerably higher than its carbohydrate and fat content) that comes with essential amino acids like glycine, hydroxyproline, and proline. These are important in helping anyone living with stiff joints and digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome. Typically, beef gelatin is a flavorless powder that thickens recipes like smoothies, sauces, and stews. Similarly, adding it to coffee would provide a silky nutritional boost without altering the flavor. The catch is that beef gelatin must be "bloomed" by mixing it with cold water before adding it to anything. This helps significantly in softening the gelatin, so it melds into the coffee without leaving lumps behind.