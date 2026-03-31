9 Hands-Down Best Foods At Dollywood

Sometimes you want to turn your back on life's responsibilities and go scream your head off on a rollercoaster, swoosh down a log flume, and eat all the deliciously carb-heavy food you can. If this sounds like what you need right now, all signs are pointing to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

I wouldn't call myself a theme park fan, but I love Dollywood. That's partly because I admire Dolly Parton, a cultural icon who embodies the American rags-to-riches story. She's not only a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, but she's also a generous philanthropist and savvy entrepreneur. The Queen of Country is deeply entrenched in the culinary business with her own lines of cookware, frozen meals, wine, and baking mixes, plus a few cult-favorite cookbooks.

I also love Dollywood for its crowd-pleasing, cross-generational appeal. I toured the park with a 10-year-old and a 64-year-old, and age didn't matter. All three of us had a blast riding rollercoasters, listening to bluegrass bands and a cappella singers, and eating foods that celebrate the culture of the Great Smoky Mountains. While we couldn't taste every single dish — and I wasn't brave enough to tackle pork rinds or foot-long corn dogs — we definitely found our favorites. I admit this list is biased, but it showcases the Dollywood foods that made us want to sing "I Will Always Love You" at the top of our lungs.