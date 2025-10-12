Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Southern Cornbread Is Too Simple Not To Make
Few people are truly deserving of the word legend, but Dolly Parton, the original country dynamo, philanthropist, and all-around believer in good people, embodies every bit of the word — and then some. From worldwide hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5" that have kept her on the charts for six decades (and inspired countless other songs), to her business savvy and even her eponymous theme park, Parton is certainly a force to be reckoned with in her signature petite, sparkly, and blond package.
One of the things that have kept her so dear to millions of people of every age is her humble nature and go-get-'em approach that took her from small-town roots to world-wide fame. Despite all of her success, she remains relatable, showing fans her desire to treat everyone with respect and sharing her love of everyday foods, such as a good burger or her favorite Southern cornbread recipe. Parton's incredibly easy three-ingredient recipe is true to her straightforward nature and quickly upgrades any meal of the day with a warm, toothsome, Southern hug. All it takes to master Dolly Parton's simple cornbread is self-rising cornmeal, buttermilk, and bacon drippings.
3 humble ingredients lead to deliciousness
After a quick mix together (only 20 to 30 seconds to keep it from getting too stodgy), the batter is ready to be poured into a pre-heated cast iron skillet and placed into a hot oven. Dolly Parton suggests upping the amount of bacon drippings according to your taste, but if you want to skip any measuring at all, you can buy Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's sweet cornbread and muffin mix (in a cute pink box to boot). If you like to get innovative, consider adding your own spin on her cornbread by incorporating creative ingredients such as shrimp, peaches, or pumpkin.
Parton's cornbread is both light in texture and deep in flavor from the bacon drippings, with just a bit of tang from the buttermilk. She is known for a lot of folksy sayings about lifting up others, and perhaps this one can be adapted to her tender cornbread that comes together in a jiffy. If you know someone who is having a tough day, take a few minutes (and a few is all it takes) to pop her cornbread into the oven so you can deliver "if you see someone without a smile today, give 'em yours" in cornbread form.