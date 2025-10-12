Dolly Parton's 3-Ingredient Southern Cornbread Is Too Simple Not To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few people are truly deserving of the word legend, but Dolly Parton, the original country dynamo, philanthropist, and all-around believer in good people, embodies every bit of the word — and then some. From worldwide hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5" that have kept her on the charts for six decades (and inspired countless other songs), to her business savvy and even her eponymous theme park, Parton is certainly a force to be reckoned with in her signature petite, sparkly, and blond package.

One of the things that have kept her so dear to millions of people of every age is her humble nature and go-get-'em approach that took her from small-town roots to world-wide fame. Despite all of her success, she remains relatable, showing fans her desire to treat everyone with respect and sharing her love of everyday foods, such as a good burger or her favorite Southern cornbread recipe. Parton's incredibly easy three-ingredient recipe is true to her straightforward nature and quickly upgrades any meal of the day with a warm, toothsome, Southern hug. All it takes to master Dolly Parton's simple cornbread is self-rising cornmeal, buttermilk, and bacon drippings.