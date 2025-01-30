The Easy Baking Soda Hack For Bakery-Worthy Pretzels Without Lye

Pretzels are the perfect handheld snack for perusing the mall, and they're the quintessential Oktoberfest food for a litany of reasons. If you can't get to Pennsylvania for some of the best pretzels in the United States, you can still make pretzels that could pass for a professional pastry right at home. Perhaps the most pivotal part of pretzel preparation is the bath. For many bakeries and ambitious home bakers, the secret lies in the lye. Lye –- formally called sodium hydroxide -– is an alkaline solution. Sodium hydroxide is highly corrosive and can lead to burns and severe eye damage. We can't lie — baking with lye can be a little intimidating and requires safety precautions, such as wearing protective gear to keep your skin and eyes safe.

While a typical baking soda bath won't give you the same golden finish and flavor that a lye bath will provide, there's a simple hack that will improve the taste and texture and prevent pale pretzels. For golden pretzels that look (and taste) like they should be decorating the glass display case of an established neighborhood bakery, start by baking your baking soda.