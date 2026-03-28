Avoid Ordering These 8 Seafood Dishes If You See Them On A Menu

Seafood seems to exist at a rarified intersection between being high-risk and being a health food — so knowing which is which matters. Unfortunately, making informed decisions about which fish ends up on your plate isn't particularly simple. When choosing what to eat from our oceans, a number of factors can (and maybe should) affect your decision.

We took a deep dive into what to watch for when dining to help ensure the quality of your meal and your health. To do so, we've spoken with three experts in the field and shared their best advice on avoiding eight types of seafood dishes, along with the reasons for their recommendations.