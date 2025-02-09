The Fish You Might Want To Avoid Ordering In Restaurants

If you're a seafood aficionado, here's a useful piece of advice for you: Don't order the red snapper when you're dining out (or buying groceries, for that matter). This is because there's a very high chance you're actually getting some other type of fish.

Researchers in this field have sometimes labeled red snapper as the number one fish species that gets mislabeled. It's hard to say exactly how often red snapper is mislabeled, as different studies have given different answers depending on the place and time they were conducted. But it's safe to say that it's very common. One study from 2019 suggests it happened 77% of the time and that 100% of red snapper in sushi restaurants they studied was fake.

It's an ongoing problem as well. A 2004 study suggested 60% of red snapper was fake, and more recent studies have put the rate anywhere from 45% to 90% — one of those studies suggested that restaurants were worse when it came to mislabeling, but red snapper from supermarkets was only a little more likely to be legit. It's not just red snapper, either. Some 20% of all fish are thought to be mislabeled — grouper is another common one — but again, the numbers vary depending on the source. In any case, it's seen as a serious problem in the seafood industry.