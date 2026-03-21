Should You Really Only Eat Oysters In Months That Contain The Letter 'R'?

Picture this: It's a summer day, you're sitting at a restaurant by the water, and you see your waitperson with a dozen oysters and all of the best toppings on the way to your table. Sure, it feels like the perfect scene, but is it actually safe to eat those oysters during the summer months? In the past, it was suggested you should only eat them in months that contain the letter "R," for safety reasons (meaning September through April). However, this isn't technically true; adequate refrigeration methods have helped keep oysters safe even in the warmer months. But the longer answer is it's not entirely false, either.

To feed, oysters filter water through their bodies, but this can result in the shellfish building up a concentration of bacteria. Due to spawning, warming water temperatures, and an increased risk of red tide, people were once advised against eating oysters in warmer months because there was an increased risk of getting sick. These days, many oysters are farmed, which makes it easier to know how they are raised and better monitor the oysters in their growing conditions, ultimately making them safer than they used to be. With current methods of farming, breeding sterile oysters, and consistent refrigeration, you can safely buy oysters for your summer cookout.