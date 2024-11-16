The Fish You Might Want To Avoid Ordering If You See It On The Menu

Whether for the thrill or out of desperation, humans love taking the risk of eating venomous animals. Some will drink snake venom for recreational purposes, while people in Northern Mexico may add denatured venom to their alcohol. Japanese cuisine includes fugu (pufferfish), which can be deadly if prepared wrong, while Americans have found their toxic love in the terrible yet delectable lionfish.

Eating lionfish requires the complete and precise removal of the venomous parts, and failure to follow proper toxin-removal protocol can result in severe food poisoning. There's always a risk in consumption even when the best seafood restaurants are cleaning and filleting them. The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science found that overall, only 0.7% of lionfish contained dangerous toxins above FDA approval, but in "hot spots," up to 53% had notable traces.

The reason you may want to avoid lionfish is because their toxins can cause ciguatera, a type of poisoning from reef fish that comes with a host of nasty symptoms. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ciguatera is incredibly hard to detect in humans, and the only way to know for sure is if the fish you consumed can be tested by a lab. There's no antidote either. Ciguatera is not fatal, only unpleasant, but doctors can help patients manage their symptoms. In other words, it can be tricky for professionals to diagnose.