The 2-Ingredient Sauce That Instantly Elevates Any Seafood Dish Into A 5-Star Meal

So you've overcooked your fish, or maybe it's just not very flavorful. Don't sweat it: As long as you have lemon and butter on hand, there's an easy sauce that will quickly improve your dinner. Consider this a variation on classic French beurre noisette (brown butter).

At its simplest, beurre noisette is a one-ingredient recipe, requiring just butter. Typically, you'd cut the butter into small pieces and melt it slowly in a pan. Unsalted butter works better, as it foams less, so it's easier to monitor the cooking process. You cook it slowly on a stove for a few minutes until it turns light brown; at this point, it's caramelizing and develops a rich, nutty flavor. Be sure to take it off the heat so it doesn't overcook and burn, which will make it bitter.

Since lemon and fish are an excellent pairing, you can add a spoonful of lemon juice at the end to transform the brown butter into a delectable sauce. You can season it with salt and pepper if you like; just be sure to prepare it close to when you want to serve your food, as it will firm up if you leave it standing. Before you drizzle the sauce over your fish, add any other herbs or seasonings you want to experiment with. Shallots, capers, and parsley are also excellent additions that will go with fish.