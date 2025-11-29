Avoid Ordering This Dish Next Time You're At A Seafood Restaurant

Whether grilled, baked, pan-seared, or even served raw, nothing beats the taste of fresh seafood from your favorite local spot. That is, of course, as long as you know what's on your plate. You don't want to choose something an expert would have warned against; you want the tastiest, freshest food possible. And while red snapper is the fish you might want to avoid ordering in restaurants because of how often it's mislabeled, there's another menu item you'd do well to skip for an entirely different reason.

Kory Foltz, director of culinary at the waterfront Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, revealed in an exclusive chat that there's one type of fish dish he always recommends people steer clear of. "I generally avoid the super-vague 'fish' when it's used in a menu item description — for example, Baja fish tacos with fried fish, shredded cabbage, etc," Foltz told Chowhound. "It's often there because it gives the restaurant a place to move less desirable inventory in a subtle way."

When a menu doesn't name the fish, it's likely because the kitchen is using something older, frozen or inexpensive, which is why it often ends up deep-fried or covered in heavy sauce. Most of the time, it's fish such as pollock, tilapia, or swai because they're cheap, easy to source, and hide well under batter or a thick sauce that masks both texture and flavor. "It's essentially the seafood version of throwing on sunglasses to hide a rough morning," Foltz said.