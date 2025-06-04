Should Club Sandwiches Be Served Hot Or Cold?
There's something about a club sandwich — the crunchy toast, salty bacon, crisp lettuce, and savory lunch meat come together to make an incredibly satisfying lunch. Since club sandwiches contain both warm and cold elements, it can be confusing to figure out whether these midday favorites should be served hot or cold. Chowhound talked to Rodger Bowser, chef and managing partner at Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Melanie Shurka, executive chef and owner of Greenwich Village restaurant Kubeh, to get the skinny on how best to serve club sandwiches.
Bowser says that he believes a mix of both temperatures is ideal. "A classic club should be a mix of hot and cold — hot bacon and toast, cold cuts and cold lettuce and tomato. Every ingredient is then at the perfect temperature for maximum flavor." Shurka, however, prefers an all-around warm sandwich, explaining, "The heat brings out the best flavor of the ingredients, including a toasty bread."
We also asked our sandwich experts about what type of bacon makes the most sense for an ideal club. While Shurka is open to alternative bacons, like honeyed bacon to balance out the savory notes of other ingredients, both she and Bowser are big fans of applewood-smoked bacon. At Zingerman's, he uses Nueske's Wisconsin Applewood-Smoked Bacon, which offers a super-smoky flavor. As far as the bacon's thickness goes, Shurka says, "I prefer thin bacon on a club sandwich since the thinner the bacon the crispier and saltier it is which balances the meatiness of the chicken breast."
Great lettuce and mayonnaise: the unsung heroes of a fantastic club
While bacon, bread, and cold cuts are the ingredients most of us think of first when laying out club sandwich supplies, high-quality lettuce and flavorful mayo can really help your sandwich sing. Melanie Shurka recommends crunchy iceberg lettuce (try washing greens in an ice bath to take them to the next level) to add a touch of sweetness to the otherwise-salty ingredients. Rodger Bowser likes to stick with whatever lettuce is in season, but recommends using arugula if you're in the mood to add a little spice to each bite.
Your mayo also matters when it comes to creating a standout sandwich. No matter what type of mayo you decide to use, be sure to symmetrically sauce your sandwich by spreading mayo on all slices of bread (including both sides of your middle slice) to ensure that every bite is equally tasty. Shurka and Bowser both recommend upgrading your mayo to boost the flavor profile of your sandwich. Shurka likes adding spiced mayo (like a horseradish aioli), while Bowser uses housemade ranch dressing to add some extra tang. When you're adding delicious spreads, be sure to build your sandwich so the fillings don't fall out. Slippery ingredients — like tomato, avocado, pickles, and cucumbers — should be separated so you can enjoy maximum flavor in every bite without worrying about a piece of your perfectly curated sandwich falling onto your plate.