Should Club Sandwiches Be Served Hot Or Cold?

There's something about a club sandwich — the crunchy toast, salty bacon, crisp lettuce, and savory lunch meat come together to make an incredibly satisfying lunch. Since club sandwiches contain both warm and cold elements, it can be confusing to figure out whether these midday favorites should be served hot or cold. Chowhound talked to Rodger Bowser, chef and managing partner at Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Melanie Shurka, executive chef and owner of Greenwich Village restaurant Kubeh, to get the skinny on how best to serve club sandwiches.

Bowser says that he believes a mix of both temperatures is ideal. "A classic club should be a mix of hot and cold — hot bacon and toast, cold cuts and cold lettuce and tomato. Every ingredient is then at the perfect temperature for maximum flavor." Shurka, however, prefers an all-around warm sandwich, explaining, "The heat brings out the best flavor of the ingredients, including a toasty bread."

We also asked our sandwich experts about what type of bacon makes the most sense for an ideal club. While Shurka is open to alternative bacons, like honeyed bacon to balance out the savory notes of other ingredients, both she and Bowser are big fans of applewood-smoked bacon. At Zingerman's, he uses Nueske's Wisconsin Applewood-Smoked Bacon, which offers a super-smoky flavor. As far as the bacon's thickness goes, Shurka says, "I prefer thin bacon on a club sandwich since the thinner the bacon the crispier and saltier it is which balances the meatiness of the chicken breast."