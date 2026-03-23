18 Popular Easter Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

In terms of candy- and food-centric holidays, Halloween obviously takes the cake (err ... Jack-o-lantern). However, I would argue that Easter is a close second. While many people celebrate the religious connotations of the holiday, a big focus is on the food, including Easter-themed deviled eggs, elaborate brunch spreads, and, of course, the Easter basket candy.

I didn't grow up in a family who celebrated Easter, but I did grow up in a family who visited the local Walmart the day after to stock up on discounted pastel-colored candies, tin foil-wrapped eggs, and all the delicious confections associated with springtime. These candies vary, from standard candy molded into Easter-appropriate shapes to selections that are only really popular during the months of March and April. And, as with any food, everyone is going to have their favorites (I certainly do).

But for a moment, I wanted to put my inherent, sugar-fueled bias aside to make an objective ranking of popular Easter candies. So, I headed to my local Walmart, stocked up on all of the popular candies I could find, and then ranked them from worst to best based on their flavor, texture, novelty, and embodiment of the season — whether that be in terms of unique flavors, seasonal colors, or fun shapes.