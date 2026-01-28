The Weirdly Wet Trader Joe's Candy Mix I'll Never Buy Again

For a store with limited SKUs, Trader Joe's offers an impressive selection of candy. It's more well-known for its chocolate bars (which we ranked worst to best), including the fan-favorite peanut butter cups and Pound Plus bars, but its gummy candies are also noteworthy. Between the Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers and licorice twists is where I found what I thought would be my newest gummy candy obsession: A Gaggle of Gummy Candy.

Trader Joe's is known for its spinoffs on other brands' signature products (like its knock-off Pirate's Booty — aka the World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs), so I had reason to suspect that this sugary, gummy medley was intended as a play on one of my all-time favorite gummy candy mixes: Haribo Starmix. Haribo is the crème de la crème of gummy candies for me because its texture is toothsome — meaning your jaw has to do a bit of work, which slows down your eating pace and causes you to come back for more — and its candies are boldly flavored.

So, it's fair to say that I had high standards when I bought the reasonably priced bag of A Gaggle of Gummy Candy, which boasted cherries, massive octopi, cola bottles, eggs, and more. The first thing I noticed was the candy pieces were weirdly moist and wet — like the package had been sitting out on a warm day and moisture had seeped inside, making the candies sticky and soft. The flavors all blended together and lacked the delicious chewiness I'd come to expect from gummy candies as a whole. It was unpleasant, and while I can usually stomach gummy candies in any and all forms, I could only eat a few pieces before I had to throw A Gaggle of Gummies in the trash.