Chicken salad is one of those easy-to-make dishes that always seems to appear at potlucks. The deli counter staple is also great for using up midweek leftovers and is packed with protein and veggies for a nutritious meal. As classic chicken salad has become widely popular, so too have various iterations. If you're looking to impress your guests with an unexpected version of this crowd favorite, reach for a canned pantry staple: fruit cocktail.

Adding this fruit medley is a quick, easy, and affordable way to elevate chicken salad. The concoction of cherries, peaches, pineapple, pears, and grapes lend a sweet, slightly tropical kick to the creamy, hearty dish. You have to properly strain the fruit to avoid an overly wet chicken salad, but don't toss all the juice out. Save a tablespoon or two to make the dressing, along with an equal amount of lemon juice for acidity, a little olive oil and mayonnaise, and a hint of Dijon mustard. Don't forget other necessary seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic powder to bring the flavors together.

When thinking about other key chicken salad components, consider diced grilled chicken or chopped crunchy tenders, depending on the texture you're after and what you have available. Additionally, if you find the syrupy fruit chunks to be a bit too sweet, rinse them first. Or mince all the ingredients to create a chopped chicken salad, which more evenly distributes the flavors and works nicely for a lettuce or tortilla wrap as well as a dip for chips. You could also try a spin on our chopped mango avocado chicken salad recipe by using fruit cocktail in place of the mango.