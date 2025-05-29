The Burger King Hack That Will Totally Transform Your Next Icee
Burger King's menu is full of surprises — remember the Whopperito? The fast food chain's frozen drink selection is one of those menu sections you may not have perused yet, but you should! BK has had a Frozen Coke slushy for a while, and now it offers a Frozen Fanta Strawberry topped with none other than Nerd candies. But there's a menu hack that makes even a candy-topped slushy seem simply underwhelming: the Burger King secret menu frozen soda float.
The frozen soda float consists of a Frozen Coke mixed together with Burger King's classic vanilla soft serve. It's a creamy, cola-flavored, no-brainer of a treat. The hack works with any of BK's frozen drinks, and while it's not officially on the menu, employees have said on Reddit they'll mix it for customers if they ask kindly. So, next time you're craving a tangy, tart sweet treat, head to Burger King, order the Frozen Strawberry Fanta, and ask them to add vanilla soft serve. Heck, throw in the Nerds, too.
If you're ordering online or the cashier won't bend the rules for you, simply order the slushy with a soft serve cup on the side. With only one soft serve flavor on the menu (vanilla), it's a simple pairing, but a surprisingly delicious one. The result is a creamy Icee that feels nostalgic and summery, even if you're just hitting the drive-thru between errands, not the beach
Frozen float variations at BK and beyond
Burger King actually used to sell a drink pretty similar to this secret menu float — a Cherry Icee Float. While people were successful in recreating it by requesting for the chain's soft serve to be added to a Cherry Icee, Burger King has since replaced the cherry flavor. BK previously offered other limited-time drinks, including the Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango, frozen lemonade, and the Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud. Any of those would've been amazing with soft serve, but sadly, they're all off the menu now.
Currently, BK offers Frozen Coke, Frozen Fanta Strawberry, and Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry at most locations. They'll all pair well with vanilla ice cream and offer a more candy-sweet twist. You can sweeten the deal even more: Add Nerds from the BK drink menu, or mix in your own toppings once you get home, like real fruits or gummy bears.
Burger King itself even promoted a soda float in an Instagram post in October 2024, made by pouring regular fountain soda over soft serve. It's a simpler (and likely meltier) take, without the slushy texture that makes the frozen version so satisfying. But, if your local spot is out of Frozen Coke or Frozen Strawberry, this is a great option, too.
This hack isn't just for BK — any fast food spot that sells both frozen drinks and ice cream is fair game. We're thinking a Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade with soft serve, or even a gas station slushy could work. Sonic, Dairy Queen, and even some Wendy's locations might be willing to whip one up if you ask as well.