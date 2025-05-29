The Burger King Hack That Will Totally Transform Your Next Icee

Burger King's menu is full of surprises — remember the Whopperito? The fast food chain's frozen drink selection is one of those menu sections you may not have perused yet, but you should! BK has had a Frozen Coke slushy for a while, and now it offers a Frozen Fanta Strawberry topped with none other than Nerd candies. But there's a menu hack that makes even a candy-topped slushy seem simply underwhelming: the Burger King secret menu frozen soda float.

The frozen soda float consists of a Frozen Coke mixed together with Burger King's classic vanilla soft serve. It's a creamy, cola-flavored, no-brainer of a treat. The hack works with any of BK's frozen drinks, and while it's not officially on the menu, employees have said on Reddit they'll mix it for customers if they ask kindly. So, next time you're craving a tangy, tart sweet treat, head to Burger King, order the Frozen Strawberry Fanta, and ask them to add vanilla soft serve. Heck, throw in the Nerds, too.

If you're ordering online or the cashier won't bend the rules for you, simply order the slushy with a soft serve cup on the side. With only one soft serve flavor on the menu (vanilla), it's a simple pairing, but a surprisingly delicious one. The result is a creamy Icee that feels nostalgic and summery, even if you're just hitting the drive-thru between errands, not the beach