Chipotle's Ordering Hack For The Secret Menu Burritodilla
Chipotle made headlines recently after cutting portion sizes, then promising to reverse course following backlash online. At a fast casual chain where prices often rival sit-down spots, it's no surprise diners are turning to creative ordering hacks to stretch their meals. Secret menu creations, made by mixing up or reconfiguring standard ingredients, offer clever ways to get more for your money, or just to try something new off a menu that feels dully familiar.
One such special customized item gaining traction at Chipotle is the burritodilla. You may already know about the viral quesarito (similar to the Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla), which is a burrito wrapped in a cheesy quesadilla, rather than just a tortilla. But if slices of a quesadilla are more your style than a cylindrical burrito, consider the buritodilla instead (sometimes referred to as the loaded quesadilla).
If you've ever ordered a quesadilla from Chipotle and wished you could toss the sides it comes with — like rice, beans, guac, corn, or salsa — inside along with the meat, this is your chance. The best approach is to ask for your quesadilla uncut, then layer your toppings at home before slicing it up yourself.
Perfecting the burritodilla
The beauty of a burrito is that it's a rolled-up, hand-held meal filled with all the ingredients you love, creating a symphony of flavors and textures in each bite. The beauty of a quesadilla is its crispy edges and gooey cheese. The burritodilla marries these concepts, so that you get a cheesy quesadilla stuffed to the brim with hearty burrito ingredients.
The burritodilla is easy to order, but getting it just right takes a bit of finesse. Besides requesting it uncut, the trick is knowing how much to put inside when finishing it off at home. Chipotle's quesadilla comes with cheese and your choice of protein or fajita veggies inside, plus three sides. Whether you choose rice, corn salsa, beans, or queso as your sides, it's best to keep the added ingredients minimal to avoid overpowering the texture or causing the whole thing to fall apart. Go light on wetter ingredients like salsa or sour cream, or leave them on the side to use as a dip rather than stuffing.
For the best results, reheat the uncut quesadilla in a hot skillet when you get home. This crisps the outside while warming the fillings so that the cheese melts and is easier to pull apart to add your sides, then glues everything back together. You could even try sprinkling cheese on the skillet before slicing the burritodilla to give it a crispy, cheesy outer shell. If you're ordering on the app, play around with Chipotle's free extras like rice, beans, lettuce, salsas, and vinaigrette to customize the flavor without additional cost!