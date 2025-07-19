Chipotle's Ordering Hack For The Secret Menu Burritodilla

Chipotle made headlines recently after cutting portion sizes, then promising to reverse course following backlash online. At a fast casual chain where prices often rival sit-down spots, it's no surprise diners are turning to creative ordering hacks to stretch their meals. Secret menu creations, made by mixing up or reconfiguring standard ingredients, offer clever ways to get more for your money, or just to try something new off a menu that feels dully familiar.

One such special customized item gaining traction at Chipotle is the burritodilla. You may already know about the viral quesarito (similar to the Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla), which is a burrito wrapped in a cheesy quesadilla, rather than just a tortilla. But if slices of a quesadilla are more your style than a cylindrical burrito, consider the buritodilla instead (sometimes referred to as the loaded quesadilla).

If you've ever ordered a quesadilla from Chipotle and wished you could toss the sides it comes with — like rice, beans, guac, corn, or salsa — inside along with the meat, this is your chance. The best approach is to ask for your quesadilla uncut, then layer your toppings at home before slicing it up yourself.