15 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Fresh Pasta

After graduating with a degree in Italian cuisine in Florence, Italy, and spending the last five years working with some of the best kitchens in town, I've learned quite a lot about making fresh pasta. For starters, it's by far one of the most rewarding projects you can tackle in your home kitchen; however, it's also the easiest to mess up without even realizing it. A simple mistake, whether it's forgetting to salt your pasta or using the wrong type of flour to make your dough, can quickly ruin your evening dinner plans.

Over the years, I've made what seems like hundreds of pounds of fresh pasta, and through that, I've become an expert in perfect and imperfect pasta. It's a tricky and tedious thing to make, although once you've mastered it, or at least found your rhythm, you won't be able to stop. Below are 15 mistakes to avoid at the start of your pasta-making journey, so you can begin with a leg up.