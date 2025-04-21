Kneading Pasta Dough Is Easier Than You Think, Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making pasta at home feels to most of us like an intimidating task. Making fresh dough? That sounds complicated and easy to get wrong, especially the kneading part. Before you reach for your go-to pack of dried penne, you should know that kneading perfect pasta dough isn't a mysterious skill reserved for Italian grandmothers or professionally trained chefs — it's actually quite straightforward once you understand what you're doing and why.

Once you know that the primary goal of kneading the dough is to develop gluten, you're on your way to easily make pasta dough. You need to start with a clean, lightly floured work surface, then mix the flour and eggs together using the classic volcano method before using the heel of your palms to press the dough down and forward, folding it back on itself each time. This motion is what stretches the gluten strands out. It's important not to rush through the kneading process, it should take about eight to ten minutes of constant pushing and folding before the dough goes from being sticky to smooth and elastic.

When it's finally done, it should feel firm but pliable; you can push your finger in to test it. If your dough still feels sticky, don't add in extra flour, instead, dust your hands and surface with a small amount and continue to knead. Remember that dough absorbs a bit more moisture when you leave it to rest, so don't worry too much if it's slightly sticky.