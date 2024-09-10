Why A Digital Scale Is A Must-Have For Your Baking Projects

"Underconsumption core" is having a moment on the internet. And rightly so — the movement promoting using and buying less makes some pretty valid points. After all, there are tons of tools you just don't need in your kitchen arsenal, from pricy cookware (the vintage ones work just as well) to endless fancy gadgets, and the list goes on. One exception to this rule, however, is investing in a digital food scale — one of those kitchen tools that is actually very much worth it.

You'd probably never attempt to eyeball the weight of a package you were buying postage for, and as calorie-trackers know, guesstimation measurements are famously inaccurate. In the case of baking, exactness is also key, and for that, you need a good scale.

If you're looking to get into homemade bread baking, up your pastry-making game, or just make measuring for any old ingredient both more precise and easier to clean up, invest in the kitchen tool. You don't need anything fancy or spendy either — an under 15-buck option gets the job done. A quality scale is built to accurately measure wet or dry goods down to the measure of 1 gram — some will even measure down to an uber-precise .5 grams, completely eliminating the guesswork and room for error of eyeballing a cup of flour, for example, in that ancient plastic measuring cup you have.

