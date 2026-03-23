7 Times Taco Bell Employees Spilled The Tea On Reddit About How The Food Is Prepared

Now you know that the seeming lack of filling or other ingredients has more to do with company-set proportions than employee choice. But sometimes you get an item where the proportions of ingredients are obviously way off, and that makes you start wondering about what the employees were doing when they made your food. Those times likely aren't due to any misbehavior either. Instead, your food was probably made by a new employee who wasn't yet used to using the correct proportions.

Taco Bell usually gives new employees some video training when they first start, although there are anecdotal complaints that some new employees have started in the kitchen immediately. But in general, they have to learn how to make the food on the job. That means that their first few times making each menu item could be a little shaky. Combine that with high turnover at locations where the employees tend to be students, and you end up with a lot of new employees trying to get your order right.

Eventually, the employees get the ingredients right and memorize what goes into each item. However, that brings up another problem: modifications. As one person pointed out, employees develop muscle memory when making the basic recipes, and asking for modifications throws a mental wrench into the process. So if you ask for changes and get something that isn't quite right, be understanding when you ask them to correct the order.