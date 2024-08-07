Is Taco Bell's Meat Filling The Real Deal?

Taco Bell is one of those fast food chains that often finds itself in the crosshairs of pop culture. These digs are typically focused on the content of the restaurant's seasoned beef, which is the baseline protein for most of its menu items. For the most part, consumer criticisms of Taco Bell are subjective — Taco Bell has its share of critics, and most of these jokes tend to come from those who simply don't like its food.

That said, a highly publicized lawsuit that challenged the contents of Taco Bell's seasoned beef brought the restaurant under legal scrutiny. All of the jokes about Taco Bell's seasoned beef resurfaced but, this time, they had the added legitimacy of a lawsuit to fan the flames. It wasn't long before social media sites were awash in speculation about what Taco Bell puts in its seasoned beef. Some time has passed since the lawsuit was presented and eventually dismissed, but Taco Bell detractors continue to bring up the scandal whenever the fast food restaurant chain enters the discourse. While the allegations about Taco Bell's seasoned beef have largely been proven false, and yes, the beef is real, it never hurts to take a deeper look into what's in our favorite fast food items. So what exactly is going on with Taco Bell's protein of choice these days?

