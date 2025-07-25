The Spices Taco Bell Uses To Season Its Signature Beef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco Bell continues to roll out mouthwatering menu items, but you can never go wrong with a classic beef taco. The taco giant's seasoned ground beef has been a staple for decades, and if you've ever tried it, you might know that it's hard to recreate it at home. That's likely because, in addition to typical taco seasoning ingredients, Taco Bell's version includes a few unexpected extras that give it its distinct taste.

According to the Taco Bell website, this seasoned beef is simmered, drained, seasoned, and then packaged with extra water to keep things moist and flavorful. It seems pretty straightforward, but what are those top-secret signature spices? The chain's seasoning blend is described as "signature," and while there are many Taco Bell secrets we know, the company isn't letting us in on this one. The only clue the website provides is that seven spices make up the blend. We can get close to understanding this blend by looking at the ingredients listed on the store-bought Taco Bell Original Taco Seasoning packet (you can also buy single packets on Amazon).

There, you'll spot chili pepper, tomato powder, onion powder, salt, cocoa, and smoke flavor. None of these ingredients feel too unexpected, although cocoa is kind of a wild card (more on that later). There's also sugar, which notoriously helps balance salt and acidity, and some binding agents and flavor enhancers like maltodextrin. So, how does this mix make the million-dollar taco meat we're willing to wait in drive-thru lines for?