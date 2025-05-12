The Simple Trick To Wrapping An Overstuffed Burrito
If you've got the stomach to handle it, there are few things in life quite like a giant burrito. Sadly, everyone knows what happens when you wrap up a burrito with too much stuffing inside: the tortilla rips, or maybe the end fully bursts and your meat and beans go spilling everywhere (possibly onto your lap). One workaround is the double-wrapped burrito: a larger burrito with two tortillas is considered part of the secret menu at Chipotle. It should also work just as easily for your homemade burritos, whether it's a classic bean and cheese combo or your ultimate breakfast burrito recipe. It should probably also work with wraps, which are different from burritos, if you wanted to make a bigger one.
The trick is to lay two tortillas flat, with about a third of each tortilla overlapping each other like they're a Venn diagram. Then, you begin folding using the same method you'd use with a normal, single-tortilla burrito. This isn't easy to do, because either tortilla slipping out of place can create a mess of your fillings in the center. If you're vigilantly watching the edges of your tortillas, then it does give you a much larger amount of space for fillings in your burrito. Plus, if the tortillas are overlapping enough, then you've got more structural support in the burrito's center.
Use two tortillas for bigger burritos
If that's confusing, it might help to go over some basics on how to fold a burrito like a pro. Picture a flat tortilla in your mind: slightly fold two opposite sides inward, and then grab a third side and wrap it completely over the toppings until you can tightly tuck it in. A crucial step in the process is to be deliberate about placing your fillings near the tortilla's center, and avoid any overfilling. In this case — because you're breaking that rule to create a bigger burrito — you follow the same steps while treating the two tortillas as if they're one giant tortilla.
Gently toasting both tortillas is also a great way to make them slightly sturdier, so long as you don't overdo it. This can be as simple as heating up your tortillas in the microwave for under 30 seconds, until they're warm and less likely to burst later on. You still want them to be easy to bend and roll, so don't make them so crispy that they essentially turn into hard shells. Also, keep in mind that this isn't the same as double-wrapping a burrito, or putting two tortillas on top of each other — although this could give your burrito some extra protection if the inner tortilla rips.