The Simple Trick To Wrapping An Overstuffed Burrito

If you've got the stomach to handle it, there are few things in life quite like a giant burrito. Sadly, everyone knows what happens when you wrap up a burrito with too much stuffing inside: the tortilla rips, or maybe the end fully bursts and your meat and beans go spilling everywhere (possibly onto your lap). One workaround is the double-wrapped burrito: a larger burrito with two tortillas is considered part of the secret menu at Chipotle. It should also work just as easily for your homemade burritos, whether it's a classic bean and cheese combo or your ultimate breakfast burrito recipe. It should probably also work with wraps, which are different from burritos, if you wanted to make a bigger one.

The trick is to lay two tortillas flat, with about a third of each tortilla overlapping each other like they're a Venn diagram. Then, you begin folding using the same method you'd use with a normal, single-tortilla burrito. This isn't easy to do, because either tortilla slipping out of place can create a mess of your fillings in the center. If you're vigilantly watching the edges of your tortillas, then it does give you a much larger amount of space for fillings in your burrito. Plus, if the tortillas are overlapping enough, then you've got more structural support in the burrito's center.