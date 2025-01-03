Pinch Vs Dash: What Exactly Do These Vague Measurements Mean?
While most recipes offer exact measurements of each ingredient for readers to come out with delicious results, some recipes can blindside new cooks by asking for a pinch of this or a dash of that. And while the difference may be small and vague, the mistake can be enough to ruin a dish if the chef isn't careful. So, what do these terms even mean?
Believe it or not, a pinch and a dash are actually two different measurements. While they may seem like throwaway terms, cooks can actually perfect the difference between adding a pinch versus adding a dash with the help of a teaspoon and a little bit of trial and error. The size of a pinch is about 1/16 of a teaspoon, usually used with dry ingredients (i.e. salt or sugar). On the other hand, a dash is a term often used for liquid ingredients and measures at about 1/8 of a teaspoon. While you can find a 1/8 teaspoon at most stores, measuring a pinch is more of an estimate.
Does the difference between a pinch and a dash really matter?
While the difference between 1/8 and 1/16 of a teaspoon may seem insignificant, it could actually make or break a recipe in some cases. One large reason is that a dash is two times the size of a pinch; this could cause a detrimental difference in the taste of a smaller recipe. The good news is that this difference will most likely not make a huge difference in a larger big-batch dish, like one for an entire family.
A pinch of an ingredient like salt can go a long way, however, in dishes where it usually isn't present. Adding a pinch of salt in a pitcher of lemonade, for example, will rid the drink of its overwhelming bitter taste and give it a much more mellow finish. Rolling chocolate chip cookies in sugar with a dash of salt complements the cookies' sweetness perfectly and enhances the flavors. Playing around with pinches, dashes, and even smidgens of ingredients like salt and sugar can turn an average recipe into something special.
At the end of the day, while a pinch and a dash do have specific measurements, many recipes will tell readers to add an ingredient to taste, and continue adding it until reaching the desired taste. Thankfully, there are no rules when it comes to cooking! If it tastes good, perhaps add a dash instead of a pinch.