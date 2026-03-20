5 Best Uses For Jack Daniel's Beyond Drinking
Jack Daniel's is one of the most popular American whiskeys in the world, instantly recognizable with its square bottle, black and white label, and prevalence among all social classes of people (including celebrities — turns out Elizabeth Taylor was a whiskey girl). Fans love it for its history and prominence, though "Jack and Coke" orderers may also note it's a decent, more affordable whiskey that works well with mixers.
But whether you're among those fans or not, the truth is that this iconic spirit can do a lot more than fill a glass. From giving sauces tasty new depths to serving as a quick cleaning agent (yes, really), it turns out that Jack Daniel's has quite a few uses beyond drinking. Whether you've got some laying around that you're hoping to get rid off without sipping, or you just like the whiskey and are curious about new ways to incorporate it into your life, we've done the legwork and picked some of the best options here.
Flavor up your desserts with Jack Daniel's
There are a lot of different ways you can infuse liquor into baked goods, and for this purpose, Jack Daniel's very much delivers. Whiskey especially works well with chocolate, which you can take advantage of by adding a splash or two into your batter, or by weaving it into a chocolate sauce or glaze. Hey, if you're really into the idea (and you've tried boozy desserts before and know you enjoy the outcome), you can always do both!
Just remember that the flavor will be pretty strong if you go beyond a couple small splashes, and it'll be runny if you add too much liquid in general. Proceed with conservative additions only, and you'll get a nice, subtle warmth that lingers after every taste.
Deglaze your favorite pan with some Jack
If you've been cooking with a stainless steel pan for any period of time, there's a solid chance that you've had some difficulty with the remains of meat, sauce, or veggies staying behind on the bottom of the pan after you're done. Sure, no-stick pans are always an option, but they have their downsides (and you probably don't want to purchase a whole new set of pans anyway if you don't have to).
This is where deglazing your pan after cooking becomes a necessity, and it's where having some Jack Daniel's on hand can be useful. Though deglazing is traditionally done with liquids like water, wine, or stock, using some whiskey can also be highly effective. Simply pour a small amount of it into the pan while it's still hot, and use a utensil to gently chip away at the bottom until it's clear. You can then either dump the contents or, even better, use it as the basis for a tasty sauce or stock recipe.
Whip up a whiskey steak marinade
Ever notice that a juicy steak pairs beautifully with sips of whiskey? Even if that's not your vibe, adding a little Jack Daniel's to your favorite marinade may just have you singing the praises of whiskey and steak united together. A whiskey steak marinade will help make the meat more tender while adding flavorful new depths you may not have experienced before with more standard marinades.
You can use it with pretty much any type of steak cut too, as well as a variety of cooking methods, from grilling to searing in a pan. And, if you do prefer to cook your steaks in a pan, you can always use the deglazing method mentioned above to create a tasty demi-glace to be served with it.
Use it as an emergency cleaner
This may sound crazy, but you can do some (light) cleaning with whiskey. The classic bottle of Jack Daniel's sour mash Tennessee whiskey is 80 proof or 40% alcohol by volume, and it can work in a pinch to break down residue from things like coffee, milk, and egg white splatters.
Now, it can't be stressed enough that your bottle of Jack is not to be used routinely for cleaning, as there are much more effective all-purpose kitchen cleaners out there. You're also not going to want to use it for heavy-duty stains or surfaces like wood or carpet that risk discoloration from the whiskey itself, and it's not strong enough to kill serious things like viruses. All that said, it can still serve as a fun backup to have in mind in case of emergencies; even if it's not the most economical cleaning agent.
Practice pest control with cups of Jack Daniel's
If you've ever worked at a bar with a fruit fly problem, there's a chance you may be familiar with an age-old trick of catching the pests by setting out cups of alcohol. Drawn in by the sweet smells of fermentation, the insects fly in and die trapped in the surface of the liquid. To trim down the potential of your prey escaping, cover each cup with saran wrap and poke some holes in it with a toothpick or pen.
You can use pretty much any wine or spirit with a sweet scent for your trap, but using whiskey to catch those annoying fruit flies in your kitchen is a great option if you've got some Jack to use. Just remember to dispose off the whiskey once your trap is successful — you probably don't want a kitchen with cups of dead bugs all around it.