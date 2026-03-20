5 Best Uses For Jack Daniel's Beyond Drinking

Jack Daniel's is one of the most popular American whiskeys in the world, instantly recognizable with its square bottle, black and white label, and prevalence among all social classes of people (including celebrities — turns out Elizabeth Taylor was a whiskey girl). Fans love it for its history and prominence, though "Jack and Coke" orderers may also note it's a decent, more affordable whiskey that works well with mixers.

But whether you're among those fans or not, the truth is that this iconic spirit can do a lot more than fill a glass. From giving sauces tasty new depths to serving as a quick cleaning agent (yes, really), it turns out that Jack Daniel's has quite a few uses beyond drinking. Whether you've got some laying around that you're hoping to get rid off without sipping, or you just like the whiskey and are curious about new ways to incorporate it into your life, we've done the legwork and picked some of the best options here.