How To Use Whiskey To Rid Your Kitchen Of Those Annoying Fruit Flies

Whiskey is a nuanced and passionate topic for aficionados, with phrases like "mash bill" and "bottled in bond" used to describe the many peculiarities of the spirit. Amidst these whiskey-related terms, you wouldn't expect to hear the words "fruit fly." However, there's a good reason to associate these pests with whiskey, especially if you're trying to get rid of them. Turns out, fruit flies have a natural affinity for alcohol; female fruit flies douse their young larvae in alcohol to protect them from being preyed upon by wasps. While flies are also not completely immune and can die from alcohol exposure, wasps have a lower tolerance and are kept at bay. A female fruit fly, therefore, will be attracted to fermenting fruit, which has low levels of alcohol, to keep her larvae safe. Whiskey's complex manufacturing process involves several organic chemical reactions, and aromatic esters are formed during the fermentation process. Many of these organic compounds in the spirit are similar to ones that give fruit and even rotting garbage their characteristic smells. Make a trap using whiskey, and a fruit fly won't be able to tell the difference.

You can actually use the fruit fly's attraction to alcohol to fashion various types of traps depending on your requirements. Use a stronger concentration of alcohol to kill them, or a weaker concentration if you simply want to attract and trap the flies. If you think using your expensive scotch to catch flies is a little too decadent, there are plenty of pantry staples that can help rid you of fruit flies. However, even if you use whiskey, the amount required is so small that it doesn't really cost that much.