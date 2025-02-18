How To Use Whiskey To Rid Your Kitchen Of Those Annoying Fruit Flies
Whiskey is a nuanced and passionate topic for aficionados, with phrases like "mash bill" and "bottled in bond" used to describe the many peculiarities of the spirit. Amidst these whiskey-related terms, you wouldn't expect to hear the words "fruit fly." However, there's a good reason to associate these pests with whiskey, especially if you're trying to get rid of them. Turns out, fruit flies have a natural affinity for alcohol; female fruit flies douse their young larvae in alcohol to protect them from being preyed upon by wasps. While flies are also not completely immune and can die from alcohol exposure, wasps have a lower tolerance and are kept at bay. A female fruit fly, therefore, will be attracted to fermenting fruit, which has low levels of alcohol, to keep her larvae safe. Whiskey's complex manufacturing process involves several organic chemical reactions, and aromatic esters are formed during the fermentation process. Many of these organic compounds in the spirit are similar to ones that give fruit and even rotting garbage their characteristic smells. Make a trap using whiskey, and a fruit fly won't be able to tell the difference.
You can actually use the fruit fly's attraction to alcohol to fashion various types of traps depending on your requirements. Use a stronger concentration of alcohol to kill them, or a weaker concentration if you simply want to attract and trap the flies. If you think using your expensive scotch to catch flies is a little too decadent, there are plenty of pantry staples that can help rid you of fruit flies. However, even if you use whiskey, the amount required is so small that it doesn't really cost that much.
Attract and trap fruit flies using neat or diluted whiskey
A fruit fly is so attuned to locating alcohol that they will gravitate towards liquor if they notice the presence of wasps. Fermenting fruit serves a dual purpose: it provides alcohol, and also nutrition for the young larvae. Therefore, anything that resembles the smell of fermenting fruit will invariably attract fruit flies. Fortunately, you don't need to place a piece of rotting fruit in your kitchen. Instead, whiskey, wine, or even vinegar will attract the pests. This also works with other flies. Basically, any flies that you see hovering around rotting fruit will fall for a whiskey fly trap.
The most hands-off way of making a whiskey fly trap is to simply leave a small amount of spirit in an uncovered glass. Place it near the spot most frequented with flies, and over time you will see the pests floating in the liquid. Pure whiskey has a high concentration of alcohol that is fatal to flies. However, if you want to set multiple traps but don't want to use up so much whiskey and don't want the pungent smell of vinegar in your kitchen, make a diluted solution. Flies are attracted to liquids that are as mild as a 3 percent alcohol solution, so a 10 percent solution is more than sufficient. Check the ABV (alcohol by volume) of the spirit you're using and dilute it accordingly. Place the solution in a disposable cup and cover it with a plastic film secured with a rubber band. Poke some holes in the film so the flies can enter the cup, and they will remain trapped inside. Flies are rapid multipliers, so combine homemade fly traps with these tips to keep pantry pests at bay for more effective results.