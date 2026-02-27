Elizabeth Taylor Was A Whiskey Girl. Her Favorite Brand Might Be Yours Too
Elizabeth Taylor is a quintessential Hollywood icon, if ever there was one, and certain associations have become synonymous with the Academy Award-winning actress. Of course, there was her undeniable glamour, striking, violet eyes, legendary jewelry collection, acting accomplishments, activism, and general lust for life.
On the food and beverage front, what might not be as well known was Taylor's love of whiskey and specifically, an affordable, classic bottle of Jack Daniel's. The mid-range whiskey brand — perhaps the most well-known, basic whiskey brand of them all — was reportedly Taylor's go-to choice for sipping on the rocks. Profilers made note of her Jack Daniel's habit while observing her on movie sets in the 1960s, and it continued to be a drink of choice for the star, for many decades to come.
For someone as glamorous as Taylor, her whiskey preference is surprisingly humble. She famously wasn't picky or particularly inclined to reach for the higher end stuff when it came to whiskey — or otherwise (the same went for food; her favorite restaurants were decidedly down to earth). Another of her boozy faves was a simple, decadent mix of Hershey's chocolate syrup, vodka, and Kahlúa — so we have Taylor to thank, in part, for the first ever chocolate martini.
Elizabeth Taylor's relationship with alcohol was notoriously complex
Over her storied and star-studded life, Elizabeth Taylor famously rubbed shoulders with pretty much all of the brightest stars of the times — from Frank Sinatra to Cary Grant to Henry Kissinger, and of course her seven husbands (with eight total marriages!). Despite her petite stature and glamorous air though, Taylor could famously put away liquor with the best of them, reportedly often outdrinking all of her famed drinking buddies. Along with her fave whiskey, Taylor was a known fan of all manner of booze, from martinis to bloody marys to champagne.
Of course, Taylor's relationship with substances — including liquor — was a complex and often troubled one. Over the course of her career and public life, Taylor's health and substance abuse struggles were well documented, and the actress landed in rehab more than once over the years, due to her drinking habits and drug abuse.
Despite the ups and downs, no one can say Taylor didn't live life to the fullest. Today, the star is remembered and celebrated as a true icon with a remarkable zest and energy toward people, causes, and food and drink she loved most. While much about her colorful life was the stuff of legends, if you want to enjoy a whiskey on the rocks just as she would have, you only need your basic liquor store or home bar cart.