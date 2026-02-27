Elizabeth Taylor Was A Whiskey Girl. Her Favorite Brand Might Be Yours Too

Elizabeth Taylor is a quintessential Hollywood icon, if ever there was one, and certain associations have become synonymous with the Academy Award-winning actress. Of course, there was her undeniable glamour, striking, violet eyes, legendary jewelry collection, acting accomplishments, activism, and general lust for life.

On the food and beverage front, what might not be as well known was Taylor's love of whiskey and specifically, an affordable, classic bottle of Jack Daniel's. The mid-range whiskey brand — perhaps the most well-known, basic whiskey brand of them all — was reportedly Taylor's go-to choice for sipping on the rocks. Profilers made note of her Jack Daniel's habit while observing her on movie sets in the 1960s, and it continued to be a drink of choice for the star, for many decades to come.

For someone as glamorous as Taylor, her whiskey preference is surprisingly humble. She famously wasn't picky or particularly inclined to reach for the higher end stuff when it came to whiskey — or otherwise (the same went for food; her favorite restaurants were decidedly down to earth). Another of her boozy faves was a simple, decadent mix of Hershey's chocolate syrup, vodka, and Kahlúa — so we have Taylor to thank, in part, for the first ever chocolate martini.