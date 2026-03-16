According To Ina Garten These 2 Liquors Make 'Everything Taste Better'

Alcohol and cooking are intrinsically linked. We aren't only talking about the best wine to serve with your steak or the cocktails you ought to be sipping with brunch, though. We're talking about the booze that goes right in your food, and culinary superstar Ina Garten says that two spirits in particular are universally uplifting.

"Grand Marnier and cognac make everything taste better," Garten asserts in Esquire's "What I've Learned" series. That is, unfortunately, the extent of her thoughts on the potential improvements, at least in that interview. But a peek at some of Garten's dishes further illuminates how, when, and with what frequency she actually uses these two slightly sweet, lightly fruit-forward spirits.

Grand Marnier, for example, factors into one of our all time favorite Ina Garten desserts. The Barefoot Contessa uses a splash in her Boston cream pie preparation. Cognac also joins wine in Garten's beef stew. And you'll see the liquors grace her filet mignon with mustard and mushrooms, roast chicken with 40 cloves of garlic, and pain perdu. Between these versatile dishes, all checking boxes across mealtimes and reaching across the sweet-to-savory spectrum, the claim that Grand Marnier and cognac make "everything" better might not even be much of an exaggeration. And it's easy enough to test Garten's theory in your own kitchen.