Our All-Time Favorite Ina Garten Desserts

If we were forced to choose our favorite Ina Garten desserts, we'd first protest, exclaiming loudly that this request is akin to asking us to choose our favorite child. How does one do that, exactly? But here we are, at the beginning of a list of goodies that we've somehow managed to name as our favorites. The choice wasn't easy because, really, does the Barefoot Contessa every make a bad dessert? We think not.

Advertisement

So, to make our selection process simpler, we came up with some criteria. Since cooking for others is one of her love languages, we thought it would be appropriate to choose desserts loved by her family and friends. While not all of the desserts on this list fall into that category, many do. Moving on from there, we selected others because they epitomized her desire to make cooking easy. In other words, they're easy to make and easy to eat.

Some of the desserts evoked fond memories and flavors from her childhood, and a few have been deemed delish enough to grace her holiday tables. Finally, we picked some of them because she's expressed that she personally loves them. Who are we to argue with Ina Garten's tastes? They've brought her (and us) this far, so those seem like a good bet. From elegant cookies to a very messy English treat, all of this makes for a pretty well-rounded list of our favorite Ina Garten desserts, if we can say so ourselves.

Advertisement