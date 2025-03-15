8 Frozen Desserts You Should Be Getting At Costco

Whether you're getting ready for a summer cookout or just want to make tasty ice cream sundaes for your family, finding the right bulk desserts is a great way to stock up and save money while still indulging your sweet tooth. Costco carries a few of the greatest hits in its freezer aisle, including vanilla ice cream, popsicles, and ice cream sandwiches, as well as a few lesser known desserts, like Portuguese egg custard tarts, that are just as delicious.

All of these options come in large packages, which works to set up tasty favorites for a crowd without having to make multiple trips or deal with low inventory at your neighborhood store. In some cases, you can enjoy pretty significant savings compared to the regular grocery store while stocking up for summer barbecues, special events, or just a weeknight treat for yourself.

Because Costco requires an annual membership fee, we looked for desserts that are worth that extra cost and a special trip. We tried those that are always available and carried in Costco stores around the country. I also put a few lesser known options in my cart to see how they compared. Relying on the help of my three children, who are never shy about trying new desserts, we've compiled a thoroughly vetted list of the best frozen desserts you can get at Costco. All of these picks got two chocolatey thumbs up from our testers.