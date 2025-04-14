Why You Don't See Blowfish On Sushi Menus

Some fish are ubiquitous in the world of sushi and sashimi. Some sushi-menu staples include salmon, yellowtail, and saba (or mackerel), which is often preserved in vinegar before being served. These fish are wonderful one and all, and most of them are not just found on practically every sushi menu but also often readily accessible for would-be sushi chefs to try their hand at preparing them at home. Then there are those rare fish that you'll find at higher-end sushi joints: hokkaido uni (or sea urchin), the amberjack (with its buttery yet firm flesh), and the prized maguro (bluefin tuna). But there's one fish that you won't find anywhere on menus, and certainly not at your local fishmonger: The blowfish, or fugu, as the Japanese know it, and you should never use it for sushi.

This unassuming little fish has become notorious among sushi enthusiasts, and it is an iconic dish in Japan. That notoriety comes mainly from the fact that if not prepared properly, it's poisonous. Not just poisonous, in fact, but deadly. The skin, liver, ovaries and intestines of the fish are full of tetrodotoxin, a powerful chemical that's allegedly over 200 times deadlier than cyanide. The tiniest mistake in blowfish preparation could lead to the contamination of the flesh — a potentially fatal error for the unfortunate diner who might end up eating it. As a result, it's mostly banned in the United States and much of the rest of the world. Even in Japan, the country's health ministry says that a few people die from incorrectly prepared fugu per year.