Why We'll Never Order Subway's Italian Sandwich Again

We probably should have known better. After all, the Italian sub is a work of art with a carefully calibrated combination of deli meats. It doesn't typically achieve peak deliciousness when slapped together in fast food environs, regardless of said surroundings' purported freshness. So, it shouldn't exactly come as a surprise that Subway's Italian sandwich would be such a bust. Sure, Subway has some sandwich orders that totally work, but as we would learn, the iconic Italian is not among them.

Subway came in dead last in our ranking of chain Italian subs for a couple of key reasons. It isn't just that Subway can't compete with its superior peers; there are issues with the sandwich's taxonomy, too. For starters, the Spicy Italian barely makes an effort to approximate the classic, beloved handheld meal crafted to perfection at mom-and-pop shops everywhere. The chain's rendition includes only two meats, salami and pepperoni. While ingredients like capicola, prosciutto, or mortadella separate the so-so from the best, Subway seems satisfied with only a passing grade. The official recommended toppings at the time of taste testing were also jalapeños and mayonnaise. Now, maybe the jalapeños were standing in for the more standard pepperoncini peppers, but it's pretty consistently oil rather than its creamy emulsification that usually dresses an Italian sandwich. Without the expected accoutrements, Subway's Spicy Italian is merely an average cold cut affair under a rather inaccurate name.