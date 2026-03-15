Why We'll Never Order Subway's Italian Sandwich Again
We probably should have known better. After all, the Italian sub is a work of art with a carefully calibrated combination of deli meats. It doesn't typically achieve peak deliciousness when slapped together in fast food environs, regardless of said surroundings' purported freshness. So, it shouldn't exactly come as a surprise that Subway's Italian sandwich would be such a bust. Sure, Subway has some sandwich orders that totally work, but as we would learn, the iconic Italian is not among them.
Subway came in dead last in our ranking of chain Italian subs for a couple of key reasons. It isn't just that Subway can't compete with its superior peers; there are issues with the sandwich's taxonomy, too. For starters, the Spicy Italian barely makes an effort to approximate the classic, beloved handheld meal crafted to perfection at mom-and-pop shops everywhere. The chain's rendition includes only two meats, salami and pepperoni. While ingredients like capicola, prosciutto, or mortadella separate the so-so from the best, Subway seems satisfied with only a passing grade. The official recommended toppings at the time of taste testing were also jalapeños and mayonnaise. Now, maybe the jalapeños were standing in for the more standard pepperoncini peppers, but it's pretty consistently oil rather than its creamy emulsification that usually dresses an Italian sandwich. Without the expected accoutrements, Subway's Spicy Italian is merely an average cold cut affair under a rather inaccurate name.
More on Subway's dismal Italian sandwich and what you should get instead
The six Italian sandwiches our taster tested were expected to contain the ingredients more or less presumed of an Italian sandwich — not exactly a high bar. So, Subway's failure to do so was a notable blow. The absence of the expected peppers, oil, or even a speck of the appropriate seasonings like basil and oregano just could not be overcome, and the stodgy bread, which isn't even considered bread in Ireland due to its high sugar content, proved a lackluster base. Worse still, the meats were sliced frustratingly thick. As little fondness as we had for the taste of Subway's Spicy Italian sub, it should also be noted that it was also much smaller than the competition. So, to borrow a joke, it was a subpar sandwich, and there just wasn't enough of it.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Firehouse Sub's Italian sandwich was our number one pick. Its bread was soft and warm, thanks to a unique steaming process, and it actually achieved the desired flavors, even though it swaps the usual oil and vinegar for Italian dressing and adds an untraditional swipe of mustard. It might still not be exactly what you're used to at home or from your neighborhood shop, but it sure comes a lot closer than Subway's Spicy Italian can.