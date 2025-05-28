9 Unexpected Subway Sandwich Orders That Totally Work
Many of us have a go-to Subway order, and some of us have been holding true to our favorite subs for many years. But, if you're looking to jazz things up a bit, we're sharing some unexpected combinations that are actually super tasty. Whether you like your sandwich toasted, cold, packed with a variety of flavors and textures, or plain and simple, we've got Subway options to suit many different tastes. And if you're not feeling adventurous today, we've also ranked our favorite traditional Subway subs if you're looking for something classic.
These subs range from a twist on popular classics to subs inspired by different foods entirely. I decided which unusual combinations to highlight by building on these two categories, and I've got to say, I think the experiment was a massive success. The following Subway sandwiches feature classic flavors and ingredients we all know and love used in unique combinations you may not expect. So, keep your mind open and your taste buds flexible, and let's get into the fun part.
Philly cheesesteak with meatballs
We've taken the classic Philly cheesesteak recipe and twisted it Italian-style. Traditionally, this sandwich comes with thinly sliced steak, green peppers, red onions, sliced tomatoes, and melted cheese (usually provolone) on Italian-style bread. Today, though, we've swapped that steak out for some hearty meatballs and marinara sauce with a dash of mayo and added banana peppers. When I initially came up with this idea, I didn't realize the meatballs were already in the marinara sauce, so that addition was a bit of a surprise — one I'm totally thankful for. Admittedly, this made the mayo unnecessary and I only included it because I knew it came on the regular Philly Cheesesteak sandwich. That being said, it didn't detract from the sandwich, either.
This sub tasted so classic it made me feel like it should be on the regular menu. The marinara (while unexpected) really tied everything together for a balanced blend of Italian and American flavors. The peppers and onions were still super crisp and crunchy, and both melded perfectly with the red sauce and offset the texture of the meatballs. Meanwhile, the banana peppers offered a pop of bright tanginess to light up the whole sandwich. It was totally delicious on the white Italian bread but this could be swapped for either multigrain or Italian Herbs & Cheese if those are more your thing.
BLT with guac and garlic
Nothing says summer like a good bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. Usually, I like to add a dash of mayo to mine when I make them at home, which inspired the idea for this summery BLT with a couple of added flavors and textures. The traditional BLT ingredients, plus garlic aioli and avocado spread on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread made for an elevated, more complex version of this classic favorite. Next time, I'd definitely get double bacon, as the thin layer of Subway's precooked bacon got a bit lost in the other flavors and all that bread.
I think with that modification, this sandwich would certainly be one of my favorites. Garlic aioli is one of my top condiments of all time, and it was a perfect addition to the more straightforward bacon and tomato. Not to mention, it's easy to make aioli at home and customize it with all your favorite flavors. The avocado also adds a creamy and rich element that I feel is lacking in a usual BLT, and takes that summertime feel to the next level. I do wish they had sliced avocado instead of the spread, though. The herb-loaded and cheesy bread brings a few more Italian flavors and offers a perfect backdrop for this modified BLT.
Chicken bacon barbecue
Move over chicken bacon ranch, there's a new flavor combination in town. This sandwich reminds me of a good summertime cookout. You know, tossing some burgers, hot dogs, and chicken breasts on the grill and making your way down the conveyor line of toppings. On this sub, we added the three identifying ingredients, plus cucumber, spinach, red onion, and pepper jack cheese for a tiny bit of spice. I ordered this on the classic Italian bread, toasted, and it was too good. This was my first time trying Subway's rotisserie-style chicken, and I'll say, it's got me thinking about other ways to use rotisserie chicken besides the same old recipes.
The barbecue and bacon on the white bread reminded me of my favorite cheeseburger, and the chicken offered a leaner, more textural bite while soaking up all of that sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. The red onions added a zesty crunch with a touch of earthy sweetness, and the whole thing was great after being toasted and combined with all those raw veggies. As far as this sandwich goes, I have no notes.
Hot honey steak
Hot honey is one of my favorite condiments. With its surprising versatility and perfect balance of sweet and spicy, it takes so many classic recipes to the next level, and it's so easy to whip up hot honey at home. This hot honey steak sub on wheat bread is no exception. After toasting the bread and the steak, this one was topped with lettuce, red onion, and that hot honey for a bit of sweet heat.
The wheat bread was a nice earthy base for the sandwich as a whole, and particularly for the hot honey. Personally, I feel like honey goes best with whole wheat flavors, whether it's bread, biscuits, waffles, you name it. Something about the natural sweetness of the honey and the heartier, almost malty wheat bread just makes sense to me. Paired with the steak and veggies, this sub has a solid balance between sweet, savory, zingy, and earthy notes. The flavors here are straightforward and, honestly, they just go great together, despite hot honey chicken always getting the hype.
Stromboli sub
I'll say it: This is my new favorite Subway order. I'm a big stromboli fan, and this sub pretty much hit the mark without having to roll out my own dough and assemble everything on my flour-coated kitchen counter. For this sandwich, we stuck with the classic pepperoni, salami, and ham from the B.M.T., added double provolone, marinara, Parmesan, and oregano on the Italian Herbs & Cheese, and it was excellent. My only note is that I could have asked for even more of the signature marinara sauce and, though it may sound like too much, even more of that provolone cheese.
The ratio of these ingredients is pretty much the only thing keeping it a sandwich, except perhaps the open sides so, as a stromboli sub, I'd say it checked all the boxes. The whole sandwich was toasty and savory. The melty cheese and marinara brought that Italian flavor, while the Parmesan and oregano, although subtle, backed it up, all on the backdrop of my favorite Subway bread.
Roast beef and salami with olives
While not necessarily a super classic combination, I think it's clear to see why roast beef and salami go well together. Salami brings a bolder, salty richness to the sandwich, while the roast beef is more subtle but still solid with its peppery flavor. I thought olives would add a nice pop of vinegary contrast, and they certainly added a bit of zing to these otherwise deeply savory meats.
This sub was topped with provolone, spinach, banana peppers, and red onion to balance out the richer flavors and cut some of that savoriness from the meats. The spinach added a nice earthiness, while the onions had a great crunch and a touch of sweetness. The banana peppers played right off of the olives with their bold tanginess, and overall, the combination was very balanced. I would certainly recommend this one toasted, as it really brings out the flavors of the bread and meats, and the cheese is just better when it's all melty.
Tuna with honey mustard
Now, if you're not a tuna lover, hear me out: I'm not necessarily tuna salad's biggest fan either, but this sub did surprise me. I tried to include a variety of flavors in this list and, when coming up with this idea, I thought this combination made sense. That said, it isn't necessarily something I'd order when there are other menu options available. But when I tried it, I'll admit, I had a few more bites than I initially intended. Something about the classic white bread with the salty tuna salad, mild provolone cheese, crunchy lettuce and cucumber, and sweet honey mustard just works.
I didn't get this one toasted, and I stand by that decision, though I'd be willing to bet it's still pretty tasty either way. Extra cucumbers wouldn't have hurt to really play up that crunchy element, either, since everything else is similar in texture. But, overall, a solid sandwich that suited my taste better than I thought it would. If you're on team tuna salad and have already been making it at home, try this easy upgrade to take your homemade tuna salad to the next level.
Loaded Italian BMT
The regular Italian B.M.T. meats — pepperoni, ham, and salami — come in strong with savory flavors on this loaded sandwich. With the three salty meats all having a similar texture, it makes sense to bolster the crunchy and fresh side of the sub. For this order, we paired the Italian Herbs & Cheese bread, MVP Parmesan vinaigrette, provolone cheese, and every vegetable except jalapenos. Yep, every single vegetable. That means we've loaded this sub with lettuce, cucumber, spinach, pickles, red onion, green peppers, olives, banana peppers, and tomato. The vinaigrette is tangy and salty, with the Parmesan rounding it all out.
This sub is totally packed with freshness — the crunchy cucumbers, crisp lettuce, earthy spinach, and slightly bitter bell peppers provide a nicely cooling backdrop for the more intense flavors. The red onions add a great toothy bite and a slight sweetness, and the tomatoes complement this with their softer texture. Personally, I think the banana peppers are the star of the show, with the less conventional pickles and olives following right behind. The burst of zingy flavor from the banana peppers wakes things up, and the pickles and olives add a nice vinegary pop to keep the energy going. All in all, this is everything I want in a sandwich.
Chipotle steak flatbread
For this sub, I was thinking about steak tacos, and what it would be like if we tried to make a Subway version. Overall, I think it was pretty successful. The flatbread was thin and light and was great toasted, and the steak, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and Baja chipotle sauce each held their own and kept the flavors simple. I wasn't too excited about the flatbread before trying this one, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it.
The Baja chipotle sauce was smoky and a tiny bit spicy, and it added a nice depth to the sandwich. There was a nice contrast between the straightforward veggie and steak flavors and the more layered sauce. I think this flatbread would also work well with any of the chicken options, whether you prefer the rotisserie or grilled chicken strips. Both would be great with the fresh veggies and the Baja chipotle sauce.
Methodology
When coming up with ideas for these Subway orders, I had two main ways to find interesting and tasty combinations. The first method was creating subs inspired directly by other foods, like the stromboli sub or the chipotle steak flatbread. This method, surprisingly enough, found me my new favorite Subway order.
However, most of the ideas came from taking a classic sandwich and twisting it in a slightly different direction, like the chicken bacon barbecue or the BLT with avocado and aioli. I also tried to include a variety of flavors and combinations that wouldn't necessarily be my personal preference, but that could appeal to a wider range of palates than just my own. It appears I also had summertime in mind, as most of these are loaded with veggies. So, if you're not a raw onion lover, feel free to skip that topping when you give any of these a try.