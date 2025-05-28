9 Unexpected Subway Sandwich Orders That Totally Work

Many of us have a go-to Subway order, and some of us have been holding true to our favorite subs for many years. But, if you're looking to jazz things up a bit, we're sharing some unexpected combinations that are actually super tasty. Whether you like your sandwich toasted, cold, packed with a variety of flavors and textures, or plain and simple, we've got Subway options to suit many different tastes. And if you're not feeling adventurous today, we've also ranked our favorite traditional Subway subs if you're looking for something classic.

These subs range from a twist on popular classics to subs inspired by different foods entirely. I decided which unusual combinations to highlight by building on these two categories, and I've got to say, I think the experiment was a massive success. The following Subway sandwiches feature classic flavors and ingredients we all know and love used in unique combinations you may not expect. So, keep your mind open and your taste buds flexible, and let's get into the fun part.