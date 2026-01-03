This Sandwich Chain Has The Best Italian Sub, Hands Down

There's nothing like a good old Italian sub — the delicious, layered meats and crunchy vegetables, drizzled with oil and vinegar, make for an ideal sandwich-eating experience. There are plenty of shops that offer Italian subs, but few that do it just right. In our ranking of six sandwich chains' Italian subs, one stood out for being unforgettable. Firehouse Subs' Italian had the ideal balance of flavors, nicely toasted bread, and the right balance of seasonings to make this sandwich a 10 out of 10.

Firehouse is a sandwich chain known for steaming its meats and cheeses, which intensifies their flavor. Indeed, the taste is superb, with melded ingredients that perfectly complement each other and bread that is soft without being too soggy. Firehouse also uses Italian dressing rather than oil and vinegar on its subs, which offers a uniquely tangier, spicier flavor. Customers have even claimed that Firehouse's Italian subs are comparable to classic New York deli-style sandwiches. This one may need to be added to our list of the best Italian subs in the United States.