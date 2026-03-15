6 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Eating Crawfish

Bobby Tuna highlights the natural sweetness of crawfish. "The juices of the crawfish, mixed with the spices of the boil, are truly delicious and would really add to their crawfish eating experience," he says. "If the crawfish are large enough, I'll even bite the claws and legs and get as much meat and flavor as I can — no nutcrackers needed." Adam Lathan knows how to enjoy the most flavor consistently. "I keep it simple," he says. "I do a quick twist, suck the head, and then pop the tail meat straight into my mouth. The cleaner and more confident you are with it, the better the experience."

Once you experience that natural flavor, it's easy to see how too much seasoning or dipping sauce can be a common mistake. "I'm not really a sauce guy, but I see a lot of people asking for dipping sauces, something like [Raising] Cane's sauce or a comeback sauce," Lathan says. "I'm more of a purist and prefer them as is, but it's actually pretty common in Louisiana for people to want a sauce on the side."

Erik Niel recalls how his dad showed him how to eat crawfish correctly and how the natural flavor is nostalgic for him. "When my brother and sister were toddlers, [my dad] would peel them and make them a snack bowl of crawfish tails. They're often called the poor man's lobster, but to me, they have such a unique and amazing flavor profile — especially when boiled with the appropriate level of salt, acid, and heat."