6 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Eating Crawfish
Crawfish are as much about the experience as they are about the food itself. Bright red shellfish spread across a table of newspapers are an invitation to get messy, but it can be intimidating if you've never enjoyed crawfish before. As a North Carolina native, I can relate — crawfish are not as common here, and I typically prefer shrimp or scallops, which I know more about. But I learned a lot about crawfish from talking with five chefs and a seafood specialist, and I am excited to share their knowledge with you.
I spoke with Chef Erik Niel at Easy Bistro & Bar, Main Street Meats, and Little Coyote in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Corporate Executive Chef Carmine Mottola at Heritage Restaurant Group in Newport, Rhode Island; Executive Chef Andrew Cooper at La Quinta Resort & Club; Director of Seafood Quality Robert DiGregorio ("Bobby Tuna") at Fulton Fish Market in The Bronx, New York; Chef Adam Lathan at The Gumbo Bros in Nashville, Tennessee; and Chef Mason Hereford at Turkey and the Wolf in Nashville, Tennessee.
The experts all agree that some simple habits can make a big difference in flavor and enjoyment. Aside from knowing when it's the best season to indulge in the Gulf Coast staple. Be mindful of these six common mistakes to avoid when eating crawfish so you can get the most out of your meal.
1. Mistake: Skipping the head
A lot of folks new to crawfish don't realize that the head is actually a flavor bomb you should never waste. "One step people often skip but should not is separating the head properly and tasting the juices inside," says Carmine Mottola. "That is where the real depth and soul of the crawfish come from."
Mason Hereford also offers some pro tips for eating the heads. "I crush the heads when I suck out the juices," he says. "Pinching the tail at the bottom to sort of separate the end of the tail from the shell as you pull the meat out with your teeth is the fastest way to eat 'em for me."
The head of the crawfish holds much of the seasoned broth, Andrew Cooper reminds us to slow down and savor it. "Taking a moment to enjoy that element is part of what makes the experience authentic and complete," he says.
2. Mistake: Peeling the tail incorrectly
Peeling the tail incorrectly is one of the biggest mistakes people make when eating crawfish. How you peel, twist, and handle it makes a noticeable difference in flavor and texture. "You need to pinch the tail before you remove the shell around the tail," explains Erik Niel.
Bobby Tuna explains the process step by step. "[The] first step is to hold your perfectly separated tail section in one hand, underside up," he says. "Next, crack lengthwise by holding the tail between your thumbs and cracking it down the middle. Start peeling off the shell, and when you get to the end take the fan-shaped segments and bend them backwards, twisting gently back and forth. The entire tail should come out. In fact, I do this very same thing when I peel shrimp."
And don't throw out crawfish shells once you're done peeling. You can use them to make a delicious stock for other seafood dishes.
3. Mistake: Overthinking it instead of diving in
If you've never enjoyed crawfish before, it can be daunting to know how to start. If you feel this way, you're definitely not alone. Our experts agree that lots of newcomers aren't quite sure how to dive in. "One of the signs someone is new to this is that they'll spend the first few minutes just looking at them, saying things like, 'They look like lobsters. Are they lobsters?' or 'Look at these things! I can't believe I'm going to eat this,'" says Bobby Tuna. Despite their appearance, crawfish are not small lobsters.
Hesitating and trying not to make a mess are a normal part of eating crawfish for the first time. "Trying to stay perfectly clean often signals unfamiliarity with the experience," says Andrew Cooper. The chef also reminds us that eating crawfish isn't supposed to be fancy. "It is about gathering with people you care about, sharing conversation, and enjoying well-seasoned food in a relaxed setting," he says.
However, Adam Lathan wants readers to know that, like anything else, eating crawfish gets easier with practice. "It's just something you get better at over time, especially when it comes to peeling efficiently and getting the meat out cleanly," he says.
4. Mistake: Masking the natural flavor
Bobby Tuna highlights the natural sweetness of crawfish. "The juices of the crawfish, mixed with the spices of the boil, are truly delicious and would really add to their crawfish eating experience," he says. "If the crawfish are large enough, I'll even bite the claws and legs and get as much meat and flavor as I can — no nutcrackers needed." Adam Lathan knows how to enjoy the most flavor consistently. "I keep it simple," he says. "I do a quick twist, suck the head, and then pop the tail meat straight into my mouth. The cleaner and more confident you are with it, the better the experience."
Once you experience that natural flavor, it's easy to see how too much seasoning or dipping sauce can be a common mistake. "I'm not really a sauce guy, but I see a lot of people asking for dipping sauces, something like [Raising] Cane's sauce or a comeback sauce," Lathan says. "I'm more of a purist and prefer them as is, but it's actually pretty common in Louisiana for people to want a sauce on the side."
Erik Niel recalls how his dad showed him how to eat crawfish correctly and how the natural flavor is nostalgic for him. "When my brother and sister were toddlers, [my dad] would peel them and make them a snack bowl of crawfish tails. They're often called the poor man's lobster, but to me, they have such a unique and amazing flavor profile — especially when boiled with the appropriate level of salt, acid, and heat."
5. Mistake: Filling up on sides
Andrew Cooper describes how to eat crawfish like a pro. He reminds us that the crawfish are the meal's focus if you eat them as part of a seafood boil. "One common mistake is filling up too quickly on the accompanying items like potatoes, corn, and sausage," he says. "While they are part of the boil, the crawfish and the seasoned broth are the centerpiece." To add a bit more flavor (without extra seasoning), toss some roasted garlic into your boil to elevate the broth. Also remember that the crawfish head has all the flavor. Sucking the head before eating the tail is key.
While savoring your crawfish and not focusing only on the sides, it's also important to remember this isn't fine dining. "It is about being comfortable, enjoying the food, and embracing the conversations happening around the table," Cooper says. "Leaning into that spirit makes the experience far more enjoyable and authentic."
6. Mistake: Ignoring the texture of the meat
Crawfish dining is casual, but there is still some technique involved in getting the best bite. Several of our experts talked about the texture of the meat and what that means for your meal.
"Beginners are often shy about peeling or tasting the juices, and they tend to miss the small steps that make the flavor and texture come alive," says Carmine Mottola. "Watching someone learn the proper way is part of the fun because [...] eating is as much about technique as it is about enjoying the food." Mottola also adds that balance is key when enjoying crawfish. "One common mistake is over-seasoning, which can overwhelm the shrimp's natural flavor," he says. "It is also important not to over-rinse or over-clean, because that can wash away the subtle sweetness and texture."
Bobby Tuna suggests paying attention to the shape of the crawfish as you dig in. "Common lore is not to eat crawfish if the tail is straight, not curled," he says. "The belief is if the tail is straight it means the crawfish was dead before it was cooked. I give this a definite 'Maybe.'" Bobby Tuna reiterates it's more accurate not to eat the tail if it's mushy because you may get sick.