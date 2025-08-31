Don't Throw Out Crawfish Shells After A Seafood Boil, Do This Instead

A seafood boil with some shrimp, crab, and definitely some crawfish makes for an incredibly delicious meal that can feed a big crew. And whatever other ingredients you add (corn, potatoes, maybe even a little sausage) will come out deliciously seasoned from the shellfish. To guarantee your seafood boil wins every time, you need to get good, fresh seafood and maybe make friends with the local fishmonger. And, if you haven't been raised in the tradition, you may need some tips on how to eat crawfish like a pro (you should know how to properly pull the tails off).

But, once all those crawfish shells and heads are all stripped of meat and sucked of flavor, don't just throw them away. Instead, use them to make a delicious stock. Chowhound reached out to an expert on the subject to give us some exclusive advice on the topic. Chef Darren Chabert is the chef de cuisine at New Orleans' Saint John (@saintjohnnola on Instagram), and he certainly knows how to get the most out of every part of the crawfish to create some incredible Creole dishes. Chabert says, "[C]rawfish shells from a seafood boil are an excellent base for making a flavorful, rich stock. The shells and heads contain significant flavor, and when combined with the leftover seasoning from the boil, they produce a deeply aromatic and savory stock."