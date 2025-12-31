Despite Their Appearance, Crawfish Are Not Mini Lobsters

If you've never had crawfish (also known as crayfish), you're missing out on a slightly sweet, tender crustacean that guarantees a winning seafood boil. They resemble lobsters and are about the same size as shrimp, but these decapods differ in their biology and cooking applications. Think of crawfish as the lobster's "cousin," as they share a similar appearance and taxonomy under the Astacidea infraorder. Perhaps the biggest difference between these two — besides their size — is that crawfish are a freshwater species, commonly found in lakes, rivers, and even swamps. Lobsters, on the other hand, are saltwater creatures found in the ocean.

Typically, you enjoy different parts of crawfish and lobsters. Lobsters are best-known for their claw and tail meat, which is slightly sweet and super tender. Lobster shells are strong, so you often use tools to break them apart and access the meat, but cooked crawfish are usually tender enough to break by hand. When eating crawfish, you also focus less on the claws, and more on sucking the juices out of the crawfish head and eating its tail meat.