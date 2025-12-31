Despite Their Appearance, Crawfish Are Not Mini Lobsters
If you've never had crawfish (also known as crayfish), you're missing out on a slightly sweet, tender crustacean that guarantees a winning seafood boil. They resemble lobsters and are about the same size as shrimp, but these decapods differ in their biology and cooking applications. Think of crawfish as the lobster's "cousin," as they share a similar appearance and taxonomy under the Astacidea infraorder. Perhaps the biggest difference between these two — besides their size — is that crawfish are a freshwater species, commonly found in lakes, rivers, and even swamps. Lobsters, on the other hand, are saltwater creatures found in the ocean.
Typically, you enjoy different parts of crawfish and lobsters. Lobsters are best-known for their claw and tail meat, which is slightly sweet and super tender. Lobster shells are strong, so you often use tools to break them apart and access the meat, but cooked crawfish are usually tender enough to break by hand. When eating crawfish, you also focus less on the claws, and more on sucking the juices out of the crawfish head and eating its tail meat.
Lobsters and crawfish have similar cooking methods
Crawfish are most commonly boiled, and crawfish boils are actually a big part of Southern culture, specifically in Louisiana. Boiling crawfish usually involves adding them to a large pot of water that's heavily seasoned. You can purchase crawfish seasoning at the store or make your own, and other enhancements, such as onions, lemons, and garlic, are often added to the boiling water as well. Once the crawfish are cooked, they soak longer in the water to absorb the most flavor.
While lobster is also frequently boiled, it's usually enhanced with different flavors than crawfish. Lobsters are added to a pot of salted boiling water and then served with melted butter, relying on their natural flavors more than heavy seasoning and aromatics. There are a few other ways to cook lobster, such as grilling, steaming, or baking. However, you might use those last two methods when making lobster tails rather than the whole crustacean. Additionally, lobster is a specialty of the Northeast, where Maine- and Connecticut-style lobster rolls are points of local pride. Crawfish and lobster may have similar appearances, flavors, and cooking methods, but it's important to understand their differences in the kitchen.