The Crawfish Part That Most Folks Toss Is A Flavor Bomb You Should Never Waste

If you've ever had the pleasure of attending a crawfish boil — where mounds of the bright red crustaceans are piled high on newspapers along with potatoes, corn on the cob, and other vegetables — you probably noticed folks sucking the crawfish heads. To many enjoyers of Cajun cuisine, this act separates the pros from the pretenders of crawfish consumption. While the crawfish tail may contain the tender meat, the head has something just as delicious, if not more so. When eating crawfish, you can't skip this flavor-packed part: It's commonly known as the crawfish fat or butter, aka tomalley, and it's yellow or orange after cooking.

The head collects the spices that the crawfish has been boiled in — cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and various herbs — and the water, giving you a concentrated dose of flavor when you suck the head. The yellowish "fat" also has an inherent taste that's rich, buttery, creamy, and brimming with crawfish essence. What puts some people off from consuming this part of the crawfish is the fact that this "crawfish fat" is actually an organ.