I Watched And Ranked 16 McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Commercials And This One Is Best

As a Midwest child of the 1980s, I was a huge fan of McDonald's. And although I preferred a Chicken McNugget Happy Meal, I was familiar with the less popular Filet-O-Fish sandwich through the various commercials that aired in Ohio, where I grew up.

Coincidentally, the Filet-O-Fish does come to us from Cincinnati, Ohio, in the 1960s, developed in response to the local community who weren't eating meat on Fridays for Lent. Although variations exist in other countries outside America, the current Filet-O-Fish sold in the U.S. contains a fried Pollock fish patty with American cheese and tartar sauce on a classic McDonald's bun. Coming in at 380 calories and 19 grams of fat, it's actually one of the healthier menu items available when compared to the fried chicken and double burgers.

Because I personally haven't eaten a lot of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches in my life, I was curious where their popularity comes from. I sought out 16 American commercials that have played over the last 60 years to get a sense of where this sandwich started and where it's going. Having a background in filmmaking myself (as well as a degree in Communications), I looked at these commercials in terms of overall aesthetic quality, as well as effectiveness in making me want to pick up a Filet-O-Fish. Check out my rankings below.