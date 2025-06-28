McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Has This Impressive Certification

Between a buttermilk bun with tartar sauce is a crisp breaded fish patty that defines the famous McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish. The sandwich served at the golden arches has many fun facts about it. One important fact about the Filet-O-Fish is that when you look at the packaging of the box, you'll notice a blue label that features a fish logo. This represents the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) sustainable seafood certification.

The MSC is a global organization that preserves the oceans and ensures that seafood remains a sustainable resource. It manages this through its fishery program, which aims to reduce overfishing. After completing the program and gaining the certification, fishery owners are granted access to new and secure markets along with several other benefits. The blue ecolabel that you find on the side of the Filet-O-Fish means that the Alaskan pollock used in the sandwich has come from a sustainable source.

The MSC is part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). That said, "SDG14: Life Below Water" was developed for nations to come together to work toward a greater global community. Sadly, this goal specifically has made little progress and is considered to be one of the hardest goals to achieve.