Review: Beyond Meat's New Protein Drinks Taste Better Than They Smell

First and foremost, Beyond Meat is known for its burger patties, which, sight and taste be darned, are completely vegan. However, the company recently ventured outside its bread and butter to bring consumers a new line of plant-based protein drinks called Beyond Immerse. The initial drop was wildly successful, selling out in a matter of days. So, no surprises here, the brand is back at it with a new lineup of flavors to add to the Beyond Immerse collection: Cherry Berry, Strawberry Lemonade, Piña Colada, and Cucumber Grapefruit. But are they any good? Well, I tried them, and I don't want to play all of my cards at once, but they weren't exactly what I was hoping for.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of my review, you should know that Beyond Immerse is quite unique. Unlike your traditional, dare I say, chalky protein shake, these are light, bubbly, and fruity. Each flavor also comes in two versions: one with 10 grams of plant-based protein and the other with 20. As if that wasn't intriguing enough, they are also packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, and a great amount of fiber, coming in at 7 grams. So, whether you're looking to promote gut balance, immune function, or muscle health, Beyond Immerse can help. Now that we have that covered, let's find out what I thought of them so you can decide whether or not you want to try them as well.

